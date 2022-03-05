Hawaii supporters, lawmakers rally for Ukraine

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As local support for Ukraine continues during its war with Russia, a group of Hawaii state lawmakers have formally condemned Russia’s attack.

Following the passing of companion resolutions against the invasion and in support of the sanctions imposed on Russia, more than a dozen lawmakers in both the state Senate and House of Representatives held a news conference Friday afternoon at the state Capitol to show their support.

House Resolution 28 and House Concurrent Resolution 32 were adopted Friday. The resolutions acknowledged Ukraine’s independence and said Russia’s invasion was “without provocation, justification, or necessity.” The resolutions also urged state agencies, officials and employees to end business ties with and travel to Russia or its ally Belarus.

“We call on Russia to stop its unprovoked attacks against a sovereign democracy,” said Rep. Adrian Tam (D, Waikiki-Ala Moana), one of the primary authors of the bill, during the news conference. “We take a stand against misinformation, against violence and against war. This resolution in no way is an attack on the Russian people, both in Russia and abroad; they have been vocal in their own condemnation against their tyrannical president, Vladimir Putin.”

Less than two hours later, Tam also made an appearance at a rally at the Capitol, where up to 90 people gathered in support of Ukraine, wearing blue and yellow or waving Ukrainian flags.

Some Ukrainians who recently moved from abroad or are on vacation in Hawaii were also at the rally. Many are worried about their families back home but feel helpless from so far away.

“You’re living in paradise here, but all your friends are in hell,” said Illia Lukianov, 29, who lives in the capital, Kyiv, near the Ukrainian- Belarusian border.

Lukianov left for a multicountry vacation right before Russia’s military attack, and he’s been keeping in touch with friends and family, who are either taking shelter or helping with Ukraine’s war effort.

It’s a similar story for others, including Galina Khmarska, 39, who moved to Hawaii in 2021, and Tetyana Dzyadok, 47, who moved to Toronto five years ago but is visiting Hawaii.

“Not everyone can leave the country. For example, my brother, he has a wife, and her father is old and sick,” Dzyadok said. “I have godchildren, I have my niece, I have my aunt, I have my nephew there, I have my family, I have my friends.”

Khmarska and Dzyadok worked in Kyiv together for 16 years before moving abroad, but both still have family in Ukraine who update them when they’re not sheltering in underground subway stations, where phone reception is poor.

Khmarska’s mother, who is 69 years old and lives alone, has had to spend nights in subway stations.

“She lives right next to the military hospital, and we were thinking that was one of the first places they were going to bomb,” she said.

Khmarska has been trying to organize transportation for her mother to get her out of the country.

Oleksii Savenko, 33, who moved to Hawaii in 2014 and founded Swim Lessons Hawaii, said he has family in Chernihiv, which is also near the border to Belarus, who haven’t been able to leave Ukraine.

Savenko is trying to raise awareness and money for Ukraine by holding an ocean-based event this morning that starts at Kaimana Beach. Beginning at 9 a.m., participants will swim, paddle, kayak and canoe 2.4 miles from the beach to Fort DeRussy.

More information about the event can be found at the Instagram account InvasionOfPeace.