comscore Hawaii supporters, lawmakers rally for Ukraine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii supporters, lawmakers rally for Ukraine

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Olexiy Dvornikov and his girlfriend, Lexie Holthaus, waved flags. “Some are still trapped in the war zone, and some have escaped,” said Dvornikov, who is from Ukraine.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Olexiy Dvornikov and his girlfriend, Lexie Holthaus, waved flags. “Some are still trapped in the war zone, and some have escaped,” said Dvornikov, who is from Ukraine.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Lukyan Chereneko, 9, waved a Ukrainian flag.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lukyan Chereneko, 9, waved a Ukrainian flag.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM About 90 people attended Friday’s rally at the state Capitol to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They waved flags and demanded that the United States and its allies go beyond economic sanctions.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    About 90 people attended Friday’s rally at the state Capitol to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They waved flags and demanded that the United States and its allies go beyond economic sanctions.

Some Ukrainians who recently moved from abroad or are on vacation in Hawaii attended the rally. Many are worried about their families back home but feel helpless from so far away. Read more

Previous Story
Marines activate first littoral regiment

Scroll Up