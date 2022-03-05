Hawaii supporters, lawmakers rally for Ukraine

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Olexiy Dvornikov and his girlfriend, Lexie Holthaus, waved flags. “Some are still trapped in the war zone, and some have escaped,” said Dvornikov, who is from Ukraine.
Lukyan Chereneko, 9, waved a Ukrainian flag.
About 90 people attended Friday’s rally at the state Capitol to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They waved flags and demanded that the United States and its allies go beyond economic sanctions.