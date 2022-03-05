comscore Native Hawaiian organizations to study community well-being | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Native Hawaiian organizations to study community well-being

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

Four Native Hawaiian organizations are conducting a statewide survey on the well-being of Hawaii’s diverse communities. They say the study’s findings will help to shape strategic planning and improve serv­ices for Native Hawaiians. Read more

Previous Story
Marines activate first littoral regiment

Scroll Up