Native Hawaiian organizations to study community well-being

Four Native Hawaiian organizations are conducting a statewide survey on the well-being of Hawaii’s diverse communities. They say the study’s findings will help to shape strategic planning and improve serv­ices for Native Hawaiians.

The ‘Imi Pono Hawai‘i Wellbeing Survey asks Hawaii residents 18 years and older about a variety of topics that focus on well-being, including civic engagement, family relationships, culture, the environment, education and health. The survey was first conducted in 2021, and the organizations say this year’s study will build on prior research and findings.

Brandon Ledward, principal strategist for Kamehameha Schools’ Strategy and Transformation Group, said conventional surveys done by the government and others don’t always ask questions that community stakeholders are interested in. He said prior to putting the survey together, they asked cultural practitioners, researchers, artists, musicians and community leaders about the issues they’re concerned about and what is most important to their well-being. He said their responses helped to shape the survey’s questions.

Along with Kameha­meha Schools, the other partner organizations are the Lili‘uokalani Trust, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and Papa Ola Lokahi.

“We realize how important it is to have data that is not only about our community, but framed from a cultural and community lens,” Ledward said. “We recognize that data and the ability to use information have always been part of our culture. Sometimes people think data has … to look a certain way. We’re just trying to say that how we frame topics … that’s a space where everyone has a chance to give their mana‘o (thoughts and ideas).”

The survey’s results will help the organizations with strategic planning moving forward, he said. In the 2021 study, he said, findings showed that although many respondents struggled with economic and health challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, they still placed a high value on culture and sense of community. Ledward said that shows that investment in place-based programs is important.

Ledward said the survey, which began Feb. 22, is open to Native Hawaiians and those who are not of Hawaiian ancestry because it’s important to see how certain issues affect communities similarly or differently. He pointed out that 2021’s findings showed that both Native Hawaiian and non-Native Hawaiian families feel a strong connection to and kuleana to protect the environment, and that both groups also struggled with broadband access.

The goal, he said, is to get about 1,500 respondents and wrap up the survey, which takes about 10 minutes to complete online, by mid-April. From there it would take about one to two months to publish findings online.

They also plan to conduct the survey regularly so they can see trends over time, he said.

“We’re Native Hawaiian- serving organizations, but we’re all deeply committed to Hawaii. It allows us to find areas where ally-ship and partnership between Native Hawaiians and non-Native Hawaiians are strong,” Ledward said. “The opportunity with this project and partnership is that we want to sing a much fuller song, a song that recognizes a lot of the real challenges we face, but that there are so many strengths and so many things to celebrate.”

To take the survey, visit hawaiiwellbeingsurvey.com.

Jayna Omaye covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national serv­ice organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under­covered issues and communities.