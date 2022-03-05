John John Florence beats Ezekiel Lau in Portugal

Hawaii’s John John Florence was back on top of his game at the MEO Pro Portugal on Friday.

Florence had scoring waves of 9.07 and 8.50 to beat fellow Hawaii surfer Ezekiel Lau’s 13.50. Florence meets Ryan Callinan today, surf permitting, while Lau draws Frederico Morais.

World No. 1 Baron Mamiya of Hawaii lost a close one in his heat, falling to Ethan Ewing 12.27-12.17, despite outscoring the Aussie 4.90-4.67 on his last wave. Mamiya faces Jordy Smith next.

The other Hawaii surfer to advance was Imaikalani deVault, who beat Kelly Slater and will surf against Italo Ferreira.

Carissa Moore bounced back as well, beating Stephanie Gilmore 14-12.20 to earn a date with Bronte Macauley.

Among other Hawaii surfers, Gabriela Bryan fought through the elimination round, where she knocked out fellow Hawaii surfer BettyLou Sakura Johnson, and will meet Tyler Wright.

Hawaii’s Luana Silva will face Tatiana Weston-Webb and Malia Manuel will need to beat India Robinson.

BeachBows sweep 2 in Cactus Classic

The ninth-ranked Hawaii beach volleyball team opened its first road trip of the season shutting out Boise State 5-0 and Colorado Mesa 5-0 at the Cactus Classic in Tucson, Ariz., on Friday.

The Rainbow Wahine’s win over the Broncos extends their all-time record to 6-0 vs. Boise, with Kylin Loker and Riley Wagoner dominating their opponents 21-12 and 21-13.

The closest match-up ended in three sets, with Hawaii’s Jaime Santer and Megan Widener defeating Danielle Boss and Madison Nichols 14-21, 21-18 and 15-10.

The Rainbow Wahine handled their second matchup with ease, not dropping a single set to the Mavericks and improving to 4-3 this season.

Hawaii faces Arizona State at 7 a.m. and Arizona at 11 a.m. today, on day two of the Cactus Classic.

Holy Names take 2 from HPU in baseball

Hawaii Pacific’s baseball team dropped both games of its doubleheader against Holy Names, losing 10-2 and 8-3 on Friday at Hans L’Orange Park.

The Sharks fell to 8-7 overall and 2-2 in the Pacific West Conference, while the Hawks improved to 11-8 and 4-2.