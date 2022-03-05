Championships finally on the line in state wrestling

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In this corner, we have Tobey Ravida of Baldwin, the top seed in the 126-pound weight class.

In the other, Punahou’s Kaistin Vasquez. The two gladiators could meet in the finals of the Texaco/HHSAA Wrestling State Championships tonight.

For now, they’re in survive-and-advance mode at Blaisdell Arena. Ravida was a runner-up as a freshman in the 106-pound division, then won the gold as a sophomore in 112. On Friday, he had first-round and second-round byes, then defeated Kaito Sano of Kalani by fall in 47 seconds. Ravida will take on Zayvien Balisacan of Saint Louis in today’s semifinal round. Vasquez had an opening-round bye before he won by fall (3:15) against Ethan Tabayoyong of Campbell. Vasquez will battle Abram Utrera of Konawaena in the quarterfinals.

Some observers expect a Ravida-Vasquez showdown to be the most intense and entertaining of potential title matches.

“I’ve wrestled him before, my sophomore year at the Officials Tournament. I pinned him, yeah, but I can see that he’s gotten a lot better and bigger, too, so I can’t make any promises,” Ravida said.

In the two years since the last state wrestling championships, Ravida has trained constantly.

“I worked out with my coach, Grant Nakamura, lift, get back in shape. He started a club recently, Nakamura Wrestling Club,” he said.

Ravida traveled to Las Vegas and competed in a tournament called “Freak Show.”

“It was a Halloween theme, folkstyle. I like that more. I’m more comfortable and better at it, more technical,” he said.

The Bears are hungry now.

“Same goal as always, but this time I want it more. I planned on having a season last year, but it didn’t happen due to COVID. I’m here to get back to work and win it for my family and friends,” he said.

Baldwin’s presence on day one of states was very visible.

“We’re tough. We’re hard-working and we just want to make a statement for Maui,” Ravida said.

The Bears are enjoying the voyage to Oahu, but it’s a business trip in his mind.

“One match at a time. Let’s have some fun and make a statement,” Ravida said.

Meanwhile, Mililani’s Erin Hikiji opened the tourney as a top seed with two byes, then pinned Hayley Sedino of Maui in 67 seconds. Hikiji will battle Seraya Garrido of Hilo in the semifinal round today.

“I feel good. Excited to wrestle some more tomorrow,” Hikiji said.

Hikiji had never met Sedino before.

“I don’t know. It was the first period, I think. I just blanked out, I get in the zone and after the match, I just wrestled. I don’t even know what happened,” Hikiji said. “I watched her match earlier, but I didn’t really scout it. My coaches didn’t say anything specifically. They said to try my best. It was nerve-wracking, but I like to wrestle, so it’s worth it. It’s fun, but nerve-wracking at the same time. I’ve got pressure on me. I’m supposed to do well, but I’m trying not to let it affect me and just wrestle.”

Hikiji, a defending champion, competed at 102 for much of the regular season before cutting down to the adjusted 99-pound requirement.

“It was like 3 pounds. It was gradual, trying not to eat as much carbs and fatty foods,” said Hikiji, who is also a judo state champion. “Vegetables and fruits. I still eat meat like salmon and steak.”

TEXACO/HHSAA STATE WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Blaisdell Arena

Today’s semifinal matchups

Seedings in parentheses

GIRLS

97 pounds

(1) Erin Hikiji, Mililani vs. (4) Seraya Garrido, Hilo; (2) Nanci Nakagawa, Punahou vs. Angelina Godoy-Golt, Kapolei.

102

(1) Liana Ferreira, Baldwin vs. Kayla Shota, Moanalua; (2) Tristan Nitta, Mililani vs. Kayce Dudoit, Lahainaluna.

107

(1) Naiomi Kulukulualani-Sales, Lahainaluna vs. Makena Abe, Pearl City; (2) Madison Kalamau, Moanalua vs. Kanoelani

Kekiwi-Jones, King Kekaulike.

112

(1) Nohea Moniz, Kamehameha vs. (4) Casey Bernabe, Kapaa; (2) Evelyn Suzuki, Kalani vs. Lillie Awaya, ‘Iolani.

117

(1) Isabelle Asuncion, Moanalua vs. Kelly Ichimura, Punahou; (2) Aliya Takano, Kamehameha vs. Victoria Kim, Mililani.

122

(1) Haley Narahara, Kamehameha vs. (4) Aliza Leander, Konawaena; (2) Crystin-Dior Treu, Lahainaluna vs. (3) Taydem Uyemura, Pearl City.

127

(1) Alicia Frank, Lahainaluna vs. (4) Jax Realin, Kamehameha; (2) Rachel Oshita, Moanalua vs. (3) Lainey Eckart, KS-Hawaii.

132

(1) Kianna Chargualaf, Campbell vs. (4) Rylie Nishida, Kamehameha; Reese Nishida, Moanalua vs. (3) Teani Medeiros-Maielua, Lahainaluna.

138

(1) Emma Wharton-Hsieh, ‘Iolani vs. (4) Anissa Wright, Campbell; (2) Aubrie Molina, Pearl City vs. (3) Taylor Furstenwerth, KS-Hawaii.

145

(1) Rayden Kukahiwa, Hilo vs. (4) Kaui LeeTynan, Kapolei; (2) Jahlia Miguel, Baldwin vs. Tylanna Abraham, Kealakehe.

155

(1) Kaceylee Pua, Baldwin vs. Bethany Chargualaf, Campbell; (2) Taryn Titcomb, Moanalua vs. (3) Mehana Kapoi,amehameha.

168

Jadyn Crisostomo, Moanalua vs. Atinaeleil Fonoti, Mililani; Kealohilani Grace, KS-Hawaii vs. (3) Sarah Balbarino, Kalani.

184

Teizannaho Paleafei, Farrington vs. Jasmine Adiniwin, Moanalua; (2) Leina Balancio-Sadamaru, Waianae vs. (3) Catherine Asami, Lahainaluna.

225

(1) Maia Esera, Kahuku vs. Tapaita Hufanga, Leilehua; (2) Alena Bartley, Kamehameha vs. Isabella Martinez, Radford.

BOYS

106

(1) Evan Kusumoto, Kamehameha vs. Caden Guevara, Mililani; (2) Josh Estabilio, Moanalua vs. Austin Kaalekahi, Molokai.

113

(1) Cyrus Bucsit, Saint Louis vs. Jayden Seson, Moanalua; (2) Khansith Chanthabouasith, Leilehua vs. (3) Marcus Marinas, Baldwin.

120

Dylan Landford, Kamehameha vs. Kulika Corpuz, Mililani; (2) Joseph Lathwood, Moanalua vs. (3) Logan Lau, Mid-Pacific.

126

(1) Tobey Ravida, Baldwin vs. Tanner Higa, Maryknoll; (2) Kaistin Vasquez, Punahou vs. Mikah Labuanan, KS-Maui.

132

Kai Sekigawa, ‘Iolani vs. (4) Tyger Taam, Moanalua; Bransen Porter, Waianae vs. Nainoa Silva, KS-Maui.

138

(1) Kade Okura, Kalani vs. Joe-Xahn Rapoza, Pearl City; Kinau McBrayer, Kapolei vs. Keegan Goeas, Castle.

145

(1) Kai Yawata, ‘Iolani vs. Jesse Jeremiah, Kamehameha; Zion Amerson, Saint Louis vs. Justyce Mercado, Punahou.

152

(1) Nai Hasegawa, Baldwin vs. (4) Xander Erolin, Hanalani; Kailer Lee, ‘Iolani vs. (3) Holden Soares, Campbell.

160

(1) Blaze Sumiye, Moanalua vs. Branztyn Reyes, Nanakuli; (2) Gabriel Valdez, Baldwin vs. (3) Ayden Coronil, Kamehameha.

170

(1) Pookela DeSantos, Leilehua vs. (4) Ramsey Nishida, Kamehameha; Kolt McCreadie, Saint Louis vs. Brycen Pagurayan, Kapolei.

182

Joseph Keo, Kapolei vs. (4) Keawe KaneKeahi, Lahainaluna; (2) Karter Nitahara, Moanalua vs. Will Straton, Punahou.

195

(1) Blaze Holani, Saint Louis vs. (4) Maika Kahele-Akeo, Kapolei; Kayzehn Aiwohi-Frisby, Waianae vs. Jonas Baekkuland, Moanalua.

220

(1) Leo Kalipi, Molokai vs. (4) Zachary Kaliko, Saint Louis; (2) Vanderlei Yong, Waianae vs. Sanalio Vehikite, Lahainaluna.

