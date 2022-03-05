Hofmann-Riecke team up to lead King Kekaulike over Kalani in boys state soccer semifinal
- By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:40 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
King Kekaulike’s Bailey Hofmann got around Kalani’s Ethan Senter during the first half on Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree