Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kamehameha-Hawaii to face Seabury Hall in Division II boys soccer final

By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 12:50 a.m.

KS-Hawaii 2, Island School 1, PK

Elijah Dinkel scored in the second overtime and the Warriors beat the Voyagers to earn a spot in the final for the first time since they won it all in 2018.

The Voyagers took an early lead on a goal by Carlos Lang in the 37th minute, but the Warriors responded with a score by Kyle Derasin two minutes later.

Seabury Hall 3, Hawaii Prep 1

James Haynes had a hat trick and the Spartans topped Ka Makani to reach the state final.

Haynes broke the plane in the seventh, 37th and 47th minutes after Aidan Santos gave Hawaii Prep the lead six minutes into the match.

It will be Seabury's first time in the championship after losing in the semifinals in 2020, 2010 and 2009.

— Division II Semifinals
At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Kamehameha-Hawaii 2, Island School 1, 2OT
Goal scorers—Kamehameha-Hawaii: Kyle Derasin(39:00), Elijah Dinkel (98:00). Island School: Carlos Lang (37:00).

Seabury Hall 3, Hawaii Prep 1
Goal scorers—Hawaii Prep: Aidan Santos (6:00). Seabury Hall: James Haynes (7:00, 37:00, 47:00).

Consolation
At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Roosevelt def. Radford, 2-1
Le Jardin 9, Waialua 0