Kamehameha-Hawaii to face Seabury Hall in Division II boys soccer final
Kamehameha-Hawaii to face Seabury Hall in Division II boys soccer final

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.

Elijah Dinkel scored in the second overtime and the Warriors beat the Voyagers to earn a spot in the final for the first time since they won it all in 2018. Read more

