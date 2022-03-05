comscore Tysen Kaniaupio puts up a block to send Hilo into boys state soccer final | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tysen Kaniaupio puts up a block to send Hilo into boys state soccer final

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hilo’s Kyler Rivera celebrates after the game.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hilo’s Noa Quintana and Kaiser’s Leo Davies go up for a header during the second half.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hilo goalkeeper Tysen Kaniaupio was mobbed by teammates after winning on Friday.

Hilo’s Tysen Kaniaupio turned in about as complete a game as possible for a goalkeeper Friday. Read more

