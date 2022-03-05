comscore No. 5 Vanderbilt blasts 3 homers in dominating Hawaii before sellout crowd | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No. 5 Vanderbilt blasts 3 homers in dominating Hawaii before sellout crowd

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.
  • 2022 March 4 SPT - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by George F. Lee / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Vanderbilt University Commodores Carter Young was congratulated by team mates after hitting a homer against the University of Hawaii Warriors during a baseball game at Les Murakami Stadium on Friday, Mar. 4.

In a display of strength, fifth-ranked Vanderbilt smacked three towering home runs and right-hander Chris McElvain mystified Hawaii for a 9-2 baseball victory. Read more

