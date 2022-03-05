No. 5 Vanderbilt blasts 3 homers in dominating Hawaii before sellout crowd
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:50 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
2022 March 4 SPT - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by George F. Lee / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Vanderbilt University Commodores Carter Young was congratulated by team mates after hitting a homer against the University of Hawaii Warriors during a baseball game at Les Murakami Stadium on Friday, Mar. 4.