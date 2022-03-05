Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 12:31 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL PacWest: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park. OIA East: Kalani at Moanalua; Castle at Kaiser; Roosevelt vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park Field. Games start 11 a.m. OIA Division II: Kaimuki vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park Field; Radford at Kahuku; Waianae at Waipahu; Waialua at Nanakuli. Games start at 11 a.m. BASKETBALL Big West women: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. PADDLING HHSAA State Championships: 10 a.m., at Keehi Lagoon. SOCCER HHSAA Division I Boys: At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex—5th place game, Punahou vs. Mililani, 3 p.m. at Field 16; 3rd place game, Kalani vs. Kaiser, 3 p.m. at Field 15. At Radford high school—Championship, King Kekaulike vs. Hilo, 7 p.m. HHSAA Division II Boys: At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex—5th place game, Roosevelt vs. Le Jardin, 1 p.m. at Field 16; 3rd place game, Hawaii Prep vs. Island School, 1 p.m. at Field 15. At Radford high school—Championship, Seabury Hall vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 p.m. at Radford. SOFTBALL College: exhibition, Hawaii Hilo Alumni Game, noon at Hawaii Hilo. SWIMMING AND DIVING HHSAA State Championships: 8:30 a.m., at Kamehameha-Hawaii. WRESTLING HHSAA State Championships: semifinals, 10 a.m., finals, 3 p.m., at Neal Blaisdell Arena SUNDAY SOFTBALL College: PacWest, doubleheader, Dominican vs. Chaminade, noon at Sand Island Park. BEACH VOLLEYBALL CACTUS CLASSIC At Tucson, Arizona Hawai’i 5 Boise State 0 1. Kaylee Glagau/Brooke Van Sickle def. Erin Martin/Yasmin Tan (BSU), 21-12, 22-20 2. Loker/Wagoner def. Chartier /Land (BSU), 21-12, 21-13 3. Santer/Widener def. Boss/Nichols (BSU) 14-21, 21-18, 15-10 4. Ilihia Huddleston/Sarah Penner def. Kaylee Mejia Sharli O’Neil, 21-13, 21-17 5. Anna Maidment/Sofia Russo def. Joey Benson/Emilia Guerra-Acuna, 21-17, 21-16 Hawai’i 5 Colorado Mesa 0 1. Glagau/Van Sickle (UH) def. Hahni Johnson/Savannah Spitzer (CM), 21-14, 21-11 2. Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Holly Schmidt/Macie Lachemann (CM), 21-17, 21-19 3. Santer/Widener (UH) def. Jessa Megenhardt/Jada Hall (CM), 21-14, 21-13 4. Huddleston/Penner (UH) def. Ara Norwood/Sierra Hunt (CM), 21-17, 21-17 5. Maidment/Russo (UH) def. Tye Wedhorn/Sabrina VanDeList (CM) 21-14, 21-12 Previous Story Kalani knocks Punahou out of boys state soccer tournament Next Story Tysen Kaniaupio puts up a block to send Hilo into boys state soccer final