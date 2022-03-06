K-Drama: Seung Joo’s stalker makes appearance on ‘My Husband Oh’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“My Husband Oh”

Episode 13

6:40 p.m. today

Jak Doo follows Eric and Seung Joo. Seung Joo tells Eric to cancel the Oh Hyuk documentary. Seung Joo’s stalker makes an appearance. He tells Jak Doo the reason behind his actions.

Episode 14

7:45 p.m. today

Seung Joo confronts her former boss at the station. Jak Doo comes to her rescue. Jak Doo agrees to come out as Oh Hyuk to help Seung Joo’s brother. Seung Joo begs him not to.

“Let Me Be Your Knight”

Episode 7

6:45 p.m. Monday

The members of Luna vote unanimously to hold a home concert to make up for lost time. Yun-ju’s heart grows fonder when she sees Tae-in in his natural element, performing live on screen. Yun-ju and Tae-in share a special moment together after the concert.

Episode 8

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

After Woo-yeon sees the real Kang Sun-ju by chance in front of the hotel, he suspects Yun-ju is not who she says she is. Nina, an artist and friend of Luna, returns from Los Angeles, and the whole gang takes a trip to the beach. But her intimacy with Tae-in grates on Yun-ju’s nerves. Mr. Jang offers Yoo-chan a role in a film, and it may tear Yoo-chan away from Luna.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 109-110

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Jae-bin refuses the tell Chairman Oh the truth. Just as Do-bin is ready to tell the truth, Chang-soo and Yong-shim walk in. Yong-shim sees Hwa-kyung going up to a hotel room with a man.

Episodes 111-112

7:45 p.m. Thursday

The chairman orders his men to find Chang-soo, Yong-sim and Hwa-kyung. Chairman Oh sees the paternity test. Woo-jung confronts Chairman Oh about Do-bin. Yong-sim comes clean about Do-bin. Do-bin and Chairman Oh finally meet as grandfather and grandson.

“Find Me in Your Dream”

Episodes 7-8

7:45 p.m. Friday

Jeong Hoon tells Ha Jin he doesn’t want anything to do with her, whereas Ha Jin assumes he’s attracted to her. Jeong Hoon watches Ha Jin’s movie, trying to understand her better. Jeong Hoon receives threatening photos.

Episodes 9-10

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Ha Kyung wants to hire a security team for Ha Jin. Jeong Hoon tries to uncover the source of the blackmail letter. Ha Jin tells Jeong Hoon that she can’t remember and has flashbacks that she can’t understand. She asks how he fits into her past. Jeong Hoon chases after a suspicious man in black.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.