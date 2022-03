Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“The Retake”

By Jen Calonita

Zoe knows that the only thing harder than middle school is losing her BFF Laura. But then a magical app downloads on her phone and suddenly she can travel back in time to try to mend their friendship. Unfortunately, second chances don’t always go as planned.

Ages 8-12

“The Most Important Comic Book on Earth”

By Cara Delevingne and Ricky Gervais

A global collaboration for planetary change, bringing together a diverse team of 300 leading environmentalists, artists, authors, actors, filmmakers, musicians and more, presents over 120 stories to save the world.

Ages 14 and up