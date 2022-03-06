Sharayah Chun-Lai shows her collection at New York Fashion Week
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
COURTESY JEMAL COUNTESS / GETTY IMAGES FOR RUNWAY 7
Designer Sharayah Chun-Lai of Ola Hou Designs greeted the audience at Runway 7 Debuts Fall 2022 Collections during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10.
