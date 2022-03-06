comscore 4 Waipahu students named Maunakea Scholars | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

4 Waipahu students named Maunakea Scholars

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.
  • COURTESY WAIPAHU HIGH SCHOOL Waipahu High School students Laureen Coleto, left, Troy Mendoza, Casey Alhambra and Redgy Salanio were awarded observing time on telescopes on Mauna Kea and Haleakala.

Four Waipahu High School students are getting the chance to study space through world-renowned professional telescopes on Mauna Kea or Haleakala as a reward for their excellence in science research. Read more

