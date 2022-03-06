4 Waipahu students named Maunakea Scholars
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:58 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY WAIPAHU HIGH SCHOOL
Waipahu High School students Laureen Coleto, left, Troy Mendoza, Casey Alhambra and Redgy Salanio were awarded observing time on telescopes on Mauna Kea and Haleakala.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree