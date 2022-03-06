4 Waipahu students named Maunakea Scholars

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Four Waipahu High School students are getting the chance to study space through world-renowned professional telescopes on Mauna Kea or Haleakala as a reward for their excellence in science research. Read more

Four Waipahu High School students are getting the chance to study space through world-renowned professional telescopes on Mauna Kea or Haleakala as a reward for their excellence in science research.

The four students were selected by professional astronomers to be Mauna­kea Scholars, based on the viability, creativity and potential of their research proposals. Mentors from the University of Hawaii’s Institute for Astronomy worked with students for months to prepare the professional- style proposals.

The winners are:

>> Casey Alhambra, awarded observing time with the National Science Foundation’s Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope on Haleakala, Maui, for his proposal, “The Sun’s Wild Side.”

>> Troy Mendoza, awarded observing time with the Canada-France- Hawaii Telescope on Mauna Kea, Hawaii island, for his proposal, “Barnard 68, The Bootes Void Imposter.”

>> Laureen Coleto, awarded observing time with the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope for her proposal, “Determining Minor Gases of the Cat’s Eye Nebula.”

>> Redgy Salanio, awarded observing time with the Canada-France- Hawaii Telescope for his proposal, “The Bright Star WR140.”

“One of my dreams is to become an astronomer soon,” Alhambra said in a news release. “It’s been an incredible moment for me and it’s been so awesome.”

The students are using the time on the telescopes to conduct research supporting their proposals.

The Maunakea Scholars program has worked with more than 600 students statewide over the years, helping aspiring young astronomers pursue careers in STEM-related fields. It is the first program of its kind internationally to allocate observing time at major observatories for the direct educational advancement of students, a UH news release said.