‘Big Read Hawai‘i’ offers free books and activities

Free books, events and activity kits will be offered to the public during the “Big Read Hawai‘i” program running from Thursday to April 22.

The National Endowment for the Arts program will celebrate poetry, art and storytelling with free online events such as book readings, discussions with authors and artists, slam poetry, nature writing workshops, film screenings and more.

Kapiolani Community College’s Lama Library is organizing the program, with a focus on the book “An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo, current U.S. poet laureate and member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and other books.

More than 650 books will be given away at libraries on Oahu, Hawaii island, Kauai, Maui and Molokai.

The kickoff event March 12 will be online, featuring writers, artists and educators such as Kealoha, Solomon Enos, Connie Florez, ‘Imaikalani Kalahele and Lee A. Tonouchi.

“These series of events will be opportunities for our community to connect with authors and artists whose writings and works are so beloved, but more importantly, to start a conversation with each other, share diverse perspectives, and be truly inspired by poetry, books, art and culture,” said Joy Oehlers, an information literacy librarian at KCC.

“Big Read Hawai‘i” is supported by the Hawaii State Public Library System, Read To Me International, University of Hawaii-West Oahu library and Windward Community College library. It was made possible by a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.

To see the calendar of events and register online, go to bigreadhawaii.weebly.com.