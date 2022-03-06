University of Hawaii scientist contributes to study on mass extinction
COURTESY ROBERT COWIE
A Native Hawaiian snail habitat on Puu Kukui, Maui.
COURTESY OLIVIER GARGOMINY AND ANDRE SARTORI
Pictured are shells from recently extinct land snails from French Polynesia.
