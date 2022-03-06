Blaze Sumiye adds another state title for Moanalua boys wrestling

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The sophomore curse is no more, says Blaze Sumiye. The Moanalua senior pinned Ayden Coronil of Kamehameha to become a two-time state champion on Saturday. He captured the 160 weight class of the Texaco/HHSAA Wrestling State Championships on Saturday at Blaisdell Center. Read more

“Going into this tournament, there was that sophomore curse. No Moanalua wrestler that won states in sophomore year ever won it after that,” said Sumiye, who won the 145 title in 2020. “I just wanted to break that curse. Just give good attitude and effort, and you get results.”

In all, four Moanalua boys captured individual state titles, powering Na Menehune to their first boys team state championship. Moanalua outpointed top-five finishers Kamehameha, Saint Louis, Baldwin and Mililani.

In addition to Sumiye, Moanalua’s champions were Karter Nitahara and freshmen Tyger Taam and Joseph Lathwood.

Nitahara is a senior who has his first gold in the 182 weight class. Taam’s brother, Boltyn, won the 160-pound title in 2019. Lathwood began wrestling as a first grader. Moving from Virginia to Illinois to Hawaii, he was 7 inches shorter and 30 pounds lighter when his family arrived in the islands a year ago. Then he dropped 12 pounds to qualify for the 120 weight class.

“Coming into the year, we knew what we had in our room based on our returnees. In the beginning of the year, we started getting all these kids who wanted to try out for wrestling, so we had 71 kids and all 71 are part of this state championship. They all played a part,” coach Lucas Misaki said. “That matters to us.”

The cancellation of winter sports in the 2020-21 year nullified the grand-slam hopes of the state’s top wrestlers, but it is now in the realm of possibility for Mikah Labuanan, Lathwood and Taam. The talented freshmen have all the ingredients for that rare feat and got in the door on Saturday.

Labuanan, a Kamehameha-Maui freshman, stunned defending champion and top seed Tobey Ravida of Baldwin for the 126-pound boys title. Labuanan led from the start, protecting a narrow 2-0 lead, then 3-2 after two periods. Ravida, a 2020 state champion, was within 5-4 in the final minute, but Labuanan had a counter each time.

“We used to train (together) before COVID. We wrestled one time this season, last weekend at MILs. I knew he was super sweaty, so I had to score fast because during the match he’s getting sweatier and sweatier,” Labuanan said.

Taam, seeded fourth out of Moanalua, had a remarkable performance against a familiar competitor, Bransen Porter of Waianae. Taam used a series of twists and flips on the mat to pin Porter for a quick, eye-popping title victory.

“I wrestled him at OIAs, and also when I was younger, every Saturday, practicing against each other,” said Taam.

His athleticism left Porter defenseless.

“It was more of a scramble. He almost got me, but I got him,” Taam said.

At 182, Nitahara secured a stunning title win by fall against Lahainaluna’s Keawe Kane-Keahi in a battle between the 2 seed and 4 seed.

“I feel amazing. I dream about this every day. I heard (Kane-Keahi) is a really good wrestler and I told myself to go out there and wrestle. I didn’t want to watch videos. I didn’t want to hear anything about him,” Nitahara said. “He fell and I capitalized on it. I don’t know. His foot was under and I went on it.”

Nitahara finished the season 18-0 with 17 pins. His practice partner is Sumiye.

“That’s my brother. I love that guy. I’m so thankful for him. I wouldn’t be here where I am without him. He pushed me every day. He means the world to me. He’s my brother,” Nitahara said.

Lathwood’s experience in youth wrestling left him prepared and mentally flexible. He defeated Kulika Corpuz of Mililani.

“I didn’t really have a game plan. I just went out there and kind of felt him out. He gave me leg attacks and then on top, arm bar,” Lathwood said.

Misaki and his staff have laid the foundation for further success.

“The chemistry on our team is, I don’t even know how to explain it. They’re super close. They all cheer for each other. They all have each other’s backs. They’re there for each other when they’re feeling down,” he said.

The first five boys finals on Saturday, starting with Labuanan, resulted in no top seeds winning gold until Sumiye. No other top seed won again until Blaze Holani of Saint Louis pinned his opponent, Kayzehn Aiwohi-Frisby of Waianae. Holani’s strength was a major advantage during an unbeaten season.

“It’s the first time I’ve wrestled him. I’ve only wrestled ILH boys. It’s a great feeling getting new competition out there. It’s amazing,” he said. “He gave me his arm. When he was leaning on me, I knew he was breathing hard. He wouldn’t be able to stop the throw that I had on him.”

In one of the most evenly contested battles, Kinau McBrayer of Kapolei edged top seed Kade Okura of Kalani in seven rounds, 9-7. McBrayer went to a never-used move for the winning points.

“Me and my coach, we go 30 minutes every day after practice. All those days after practice, it came down to cardio and heart,” he said. “My coach said to try the leg ride and I never did that before.”

In the 145 weight class, Justyce Mercado of Punahou had lost to ‘Iolani’s Kai Yawata three times coming into states. The match was delayed for five minutes near the end of the second period when Mercado suffered a cut on his head. With 1:16 remaining in the third period, Yawata suffered a right knee injury, trailing 8-4.

“This is our fourth time wrestling this year and he pinned me the first two times. At ILH champs, I lost again, 2-1. I watched videos over and over again, I talked to my coaches. I wrestled my heart out and practiced every day to make sure I was going to come back and take that win.”

Kamehameha sophomore Evan Kusumoto became the third top seed to win a boys crown, outpointing Molokai’s Austin Kaalekahi.

“The game plan? Just to go out there and have fun. Always trying to look to score, always looking to have fun,” Kusumoto said. “We have a young team, so we’re always in there every day working. It’s a really good vibe.”

As for new 113-pound state champion Cyrus Bucsit, a trip to Taco Bell will do. The senior pinned OIA champion Khansith Chanthabouasith of Leilehua. After months of training, cutting from 126 pounds to make weight, he will reward himself after this title run.

“I hated to stop drinking Vitamin Water. No sugar, no rice. I’m probably going get some Taco Bell and get my Baja Blast that I haven’t had for so long,” the top seed said. “Everything with sour cream.”

TEAM SCORES

1. Moanalua, 222.5; 2. Kamehameha, 167; 3. Saint Louis, 140.5; 4. Baldwin, 120.5; 5.

Mililani, 106; 6. Kapolei, 99; 7. Waianae, 91; 8. Punahou, 85; 9. Leilehua, 81; 10. Lahainaluna, 65.5.

106

First place

Evan Kusumoto, Kamehameha def. Austin Kaalekahi, Molokai, MD 13-5.

Third place

Keona Holokai-Basa, Baldwin def. Andre Gantala, Konawaena, Fall 4:03.

Fifth place

Josh Estabilio, Moanalua def. Caden Guevara, Mililani, Fall 2:14.

113

First place

Cyrus Bucsit, Saint Louis def. Khansith Chanthabouasith, Leilehua, Fall 3:33.

Third place

Jayden Seson, Moanalua def. Marcus Marinas, Baldwin, Dec. 4-3.

Fifth place

Jayce Kamimura, Kalani def. Jaeden Dumlao-Ranis, Lanai, Fall 4:11.

120

First place

Joseph Lathwood, Moanalua def. Kulika Corpuz, Mililani, TF, 5:35, 21-3.

Third place

Logan Lau, Mid Pacific def. Hakaru Nitahara, Kamehameha-Maui, Dec. 9-2.

Fifth place

Nalu Chinen-Zablan, Damien, Bye.

126

First place

Mikah Labuanan, Kamehameha-Maui def. Tobey Ravida, Baldwin, Dec. 7-4.

Third place

Carson Kim, Mililani def. Zayvien Balisacan, Saint Louis, Fall 4:02.

Fifth place

Tanner Higa, Maryknoll def. Kaistin Vasquez, Punahou, Injury 0:00.

132

First place

Tyger Taam, Moanalua def. Bransen Porter, Waianae, Fall 0:48.

Third place

Jaren Kimura, Mililani def. Samson Paaluhi, Kamehameha, Dec 6-3.

Fifth place

Kai Sekigawa, ‘Iolani def. Latin Silva, Kamehameha-Maui, Dec. 6-4.

138

First place

Kinau Mcbrayer, Kapolei def. Kade Okura, Kalani, UTB 3-2.

Third place

Joe-Xahn Rapoza, Pearl City def. Keegan Goeas, Castle, TB 2-1.

Fifth place

Akoni Kaaialii, Kamehameha def. Oilver Nishikawa, Punahou, Dec. 3-2.

145

First place

Justyce Mercado, Punahou def. Kai Yawata, ‘Iolani, Dec 10-6.

Third place

Jesse Jeremiah, Kamehameha def. Joshua Lewandowski, Moanalua, MD 10-2.

Fifth place

Zion Amerson, Saint Louis def. Jace Kim-Cadiz, Pearl City, Forfeit.

152

First place

Xander Erolin, Hanalani def. Holden Soares, Campbell, UTB 8-7.

Third place

Nai Hasegawa, Baldwin def. Kailer Lee, ‘Iolani, Dec. 10-3.

Fifth place

Adrian Lee, Mililani def. Christian Jacob, Moanalua, Fall 4:08.

160

First place

Blaze Sumiye, Moanalua def. Ayden Coronil, Kamehameha, Fall 3:24.

Third place

Gabriel Valdez, Baldwin def. Darren Cababag-Silva, Mililani, Fall 1:47.

Fifth place

Branztyn Reyes, Nanakuli def. Steinar Tanaka, Kaiser, Fall 4:29.

170

First place

Brycen Pagurayan, Kapolei def. Pookela De Santos, Leilehua. Dec. 7-2.

Third place

Isaac Vickery, Waiakea def. Kolt Mccreadie, Saint Louis, Dec. 5-0.

Fifth place

Ramsey Nishida, Kamehameha def. Nathan Marovish, Kapaa, forfeit.

182

First place

Karter Nitahara, Moanalua def. Keawe Kane-Keahi, Lahainaluna, Fall 0:42.

Third place

Joseph Keo, Kapolei def. Will Straton, Punahou, Dec. 3-2.

Fifth place

Connor Hackbarth, Kamehameha def.

Raphael Dela Cruz , Aiea, Dec. 9-3.

195

First place

Blaze Holani, Saint Louis def. Kayzehn Aiwohi-Frisby, Waianae, Fall 3:10.

Third place

Maika Kahele-Akeo, Kapolei def. Jonas Baekkuland, Moanalua, Dec. 6-0.

Fifth place

Cole-b Kaiama, Molokai def. Aaron Hue Sing, Baldwin, Forfeit.

220

First place

Vanderlei Yong, Waianae def. Zachary Kaliko, Saint Louis, Dec. 7-4.

Third place

Chrisitan Paleafei, Moanalua def. Kainoa Gonzales, Kamehameha, Fall 1:33.

Fifth place

Sanalio Vehikite, Lahainaluna def. Leo Kalipi, Molokai, Fall 2:15.

285

First place

Scotty Dikilato, Kamehameha def. Kanale Coelho, Leilehua, Dec 4-2.

Third place

Caleb Lauifi, Waipahu def. Tysyn Estrella, King Kekaulike, Fall 2:00.

Fifth place