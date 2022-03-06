comscore Blaze Sumiye adds another state title for Moanalua boys wrestling | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Blaze Sumiye adds another state title for Moanalua boys wrestling

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Blaze Sumiye of Moanalua did a flip after beating Ayden Coronil of Kamehameha in the 160 weight class on Saturday.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Blaze Sumiye of Moanalua defeated Ayden Coronil of Kamehameha in the 160 final.

The sophomore curse is no more, says Blaze Sumiye. The Moanalua senior pinned Ayden Coronil of Kamehameha to become a two-time state champion on Saturday. He captured the 160 weight class of the Texaco/HHSAA Wrestling State Championships on Saturday at Blaisdell Center. Read more

