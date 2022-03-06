comscore Evan Wong’s 3 golds help ‘Iolani boys win state swimming title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Evan Wong’s 3 golds help ‘Iolani boys win state swimming title

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

‘Iolani sophomore Evan Wong won three gold medals to lead the Raiders’ boys team to its first title since 2009 at the K. Mark Takai/HHSAA Swimming and Diving State Championships on Saturday at Kamehameha-Hawaii. Read more

