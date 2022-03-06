Evan Wong’s 3 golds help ‘Iolani boys win state swimming title

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

‘Iolani sophomore Evan Wong won three gold medals to lead the Raiders’ boys team to its first title since 2009 at the K. Mark Takai/HHSAA Swimming and Diving State Championships on Saturday at Kamehameha-Hawaii.

Punahou won its sixth consecutive team title on the girls side but had its run of seven consecutive boys titles end by three points to the Raiders, who also won the ILH crown.

“The way we feel is like we’re only as good as our rivals, and both Punahou and Kamehameha put up a good meet and had great performances, but our guys had great performances and did an amazing job,” ‘Iolani coach Ivan Batsanov said Saturday night after the team landed on Oahu.

Wong went right to work in the finals, swimming the first leg of the 200 medley relay won by ‘Iolani for the first time since 2015.

He then got right back in the water and claimed the first individual event of the day on the boys side, winning the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:42.08 to edge Hilo’s Kai Hayashida by .28 seconds.

“That guy is the swimmer of the meet,” Batsanov said of Wong. “He was a standout.”

‘Iolani dominated the freestyle events, with Wong also winning the 500 freestyle and teammate Stone Miller taking home the 100 free event in 46.39 seconds over runner-up Kama Ward of Molokai.

Miller lost out on another gold when he was beaten in the 50 freestyle by Le Jardin’s Thomas Caps by .04 seconds.

Punahou made a late charge, winning both the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay events. ‘Iolani had the fastest time in the preliminaries but was listed with a DQ finish in both events.

Batsanov said the team got a huge point out of sophomore Brandon Tsang, who played fifth in the 100 backstroke. Sophomore LT Stancil also swam well, according to the coach.

“LT outperformed himself and Tsang swam his life out,” Batsanov said. “He was the biggest surprise for me.”

The Punahou girls won seven out of 11 swimming events, with Kai Flanagan and Andrea Zeebe leading the way with four golds apiece.

Flanagan won the 200 and 500 freestyle events while Zeebe earned wins in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

They finished their state meet swimming together on the winning 400 freestyle relay team.

University senior Grace Monahan added a third gold medal in both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly events, missing out on the career slam because no meet was held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Island School’s Chloe Inouye won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:04.53, becoming the first gold medalist at states in any event from the Kauai school.

K. MARK TAKAI/HHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday

At Kamehameha-Hawaii

Varsity girls

Team

1. Punahou, 77;

2. Kealakehe, 28;

3. `Iolani, 21;

4. Kamehameha, 19;

5. Mililani, 17;

6. University, 12;

T7. Island School, 9; T7. Kalani, 9;

9. Sacred Hearts, 8;

T10. Seabury Hall, 7; T10. Kalaheo, 7;

T12. Kaiser, 6; T12. Maui, 6;

14. King Kekaulike, 4;

15. Le Jardin, 3;

T16. Kihei Charter, 2; T16. Kauai, 2;

T16. Moanalua, 2;

19. Maui Prep, 1.

Individual

1 Meter Diving—1. Hailey Takai, Kalani, 382.20; 2. Kewen Imlay, King Kekaulike, 381.75; 3. Haila LKailukaitis, Punahou, 376.75; 4. Summer Coronesi, Kihei, 333.15; 5. Bella Chaine, Punahou, 327.75.

200 yard medley relay—1. Punahou (Andrea Zeebe, Joey Misailidis, Mackenzie Watts, Alyssa Clark), 1:45.2; 2. Kealakehe, 1:49.48; 3. `Iolani, 1:51.43; 4. Mililani, 1:52.49; 5. Kalaheo, 1:52.65.

200 yard freestyle—1. Kai Flanagan, Punahou, 1:51.57; 2. Gigi Hioki, Sacred Hearts, 1:52.96; 3. Helena Colletta, Seabury Hall, 1:56.67; 4. Kamaira, Silva, Kauai, 1:59.10; 5. Jayden Hall, Kealakehe, 1:59.61.

200 yard IM—1. Grace Monahan, University, 2:01.97; 2. Belise Swartwood, Mililani, 2:09.93; 3. Joey Misailidis, Punahou, 2:10.19; 4. Sala Yasumi, Kaiser, 2:13.37; 5. Daisy Marquardt, Kealakehe, 2:15.46.

50 yard freestyle—1. Sage Miller, `Iolani, 23.51; 2. Michelle Axelson, Kealakehe, 23.66; 3. Tehani Kong, Kalaheo, 24.35; 4. Catie Ferandin, Le Jardin, 24.39; 5. Kokona Watanabe, Kalani, 24.74.

100 yard butterfly—1. Grace Monahan, University, 54.90; 2. Mackenzie Watts, Punahou, 58.15; 3. Karissa Ginoza, Maui, 58.27; 4. Charlie Limasa, Kamehameha, 58.90; 5. Elena Tanaka, Punahou, 59.14.

100 yard freestyle—1. Andrea Zeebe, Punahou, 51.61; 2. Gigi Hioki, Sacred Hearts, 52.49; 3. Chloe Inouye, Island School, 52.61; 4. Jennifer Reiter, `Iolani, 53.62; 5. Catie Ferandin, Le Jardin, 53.78.

500 yard freestyle—1. Kai Flanagan, Punahou, 4:58.66; 2. Helena Colletta, Seabury Hall, 5:09.29; 3. Belise Swartwood, Mililani, 5:13.28; 4. Kayley Hudson, Moanalua, 5:18.56; 5. Jordyn Nishimura, Kamehameha, 5:18.72.

200 yard freestyle relay—1. Punahou (Sophia Hurd, Mackenzie Watts, Joey Misailidis, Kai Flanagan), 1:37.49; 2. Kamehameha, 1:38.45; 3. Kealakehe, 1:38.78; 4. `Iolani, 1:39.41; 5. Kalaheo, 1:41.79.

100 yard backstroke—1. Andrea Zeebe, Punahou, 55.72; 2. Michelle Axelson, Kealakehe, 58.11; 3. Karissa Ginoza, Maui, 58.33; 4. Elena Tanaka, Punahou, 59.14; 5. Sophia Owen, `Iolani, 1:00.21.

100 yard breaststroke—1. Chloe Inouye, Island School, 1:04.53; 2. Sala Yasumi, Kaiser, 1:05.58; 3. Joey Misailidis, Punahou, 1:06.02; 4. Kokona Watanabe, Kalani, 1:08.69; 5. Mia Merrill, Maui Prep, 1:08.80.

400 yard freestyle relay—1. Punahou (Sophia Hurd, Haylie Kaichi, Kai Flanagan, Andrea Zeebe), 3:33.37; 2. Kamehameha, 3:38.63; 3. Mililani, 3:42.55; 4. Kealakehe, 3:42.86; 5. `Iolani, 3:43.10.

Varsity boys

Team

1. `Iolani, 47;

2. Punahou, 44;

3. Kamehameha, 33;

4. Kalaheo, 28;

5. Hilo, 21;

6. Le Jardin, 14;

7. Milialni, 9;

T8. Molokai, 7; T8. Kauai, 7;

10. Mid-Pacific, 6;

11. Baldwin, 5;

T12. Kealakehe, 4; T12. Kapaa, 4; T12. Hawaii Prep, 4;

T15. Maryknoll, 2; T15. King Kekaulike, 2; T15. Kalani, 2;

18. Maui, 1.

Individual

1M Diving—1. Aiden Cheng, `Iolani, 414.00; 2. Logan Mansfield, Punahou, 355.35; 3. Max Nagel, Punahou, 322.85; 4. Luke Berringan, King Kekaulike, 321.70; 5. Aiden Kim, `Iolani, 319.90.

200 medley relay—1. `Iolani (Evan Wong, L.T Stancil, Tobey Yuen, Finn Arrillaga), 1:36.60; 2. Kalaheo, 1:38.38; 3. Kamehameha, 1:39.19; 4. Punahou, 1:39.27.

200 freestyle—1. Evan Wong, `Iolani, 1:42.08; 2. Kai Hayashida, Hilo, 1:42.36; 3. Kai Mottley, Kauai, 1:43.60; 4. Finn Arrillaga, `Iolani, 1:45.36; 5. Knut Robinson, Mid-Pacific, 1:47.38.

100 butterfly—1. Connor Seminavage, Kamehameha, 50.75; 2. Kai Mottley, Kauai, 51.45; 3. Kai Hayashida, Hilo, 52.16; 4. Finnegan Morton, Kealakehe, 52.95; 5. Aiden Morris, Mid-Pacific, 52.99.

200 IM—1. Zack West, Kalaheo, 1:53.68; 2. Ken Nakatsu, Punahou, 1:56.75; 3. Blaise Swartwood, Mililani, 1:56.94; 4. Carl McNabb, Baldwin, 1:59.27; 5. Tristan Regula, Kalaheo, 2:00.07.

50 freestyle—1. Thomas Caps, Le Jardin, 21.26; 2. Stone Miller, `Iolani, 21.30; 3. Kama Ward, Molokai, 21.63; 4. Noa Clark, Punahou, 21.69; 5. Nash Brandon, Kamehameha, 22.01.

100 freestyle—1. Stone Miller, `Iolani, 46.39; 2. Kama Ward, Molokai, 47.50; 3. Noa Clark, Punahou, 47.70; 4. Nolan Morton, Kealakehe, 49.03; 5. Conner Gunderson, Maui, 49.10.

500 freestyle—1. Evan Wong, `Iolani, 4:43.96; 2. Knut Robinson, Mid-Pacific, 4:48.25; 3. Tyler Tanaka, Kapaa, 4:48.72; 4. Walker Slay, Le Jardin, 4:45.48; 5. Luca Courteau, Kalaheo, 4:55.88.

200 freestyle relay—1. Punahou (Noa Clark, Masa Yara, Caden Lombard, Ken Nakatsu),

1:27.54; 2. Kamehameha, 1:28.06; 3. Hilo, 1:30.46; 4. Hawaii Prep, 1:31.38; 5. Kalani, 1:31.78.

100 backstroke—1. Zack West, Kalaheo, 49.70; 2. Connor Seminavage, Kamehameha, 53.14; 3. Carl McNabb, Baldwin, 53.72; 4. Kai Aus, Maryknoll, 54.83; 5. Brandon Tsang, `Iolani, 54.95.

100 breaststroke—1. Thomas Caps, Le Jardin, 56.67; 2. Maluhia Kaye, Hilo, 58.88; 3. L.T. Stancil, `Iolani, 1:00.09; 4. Blaise Swartwood, Mililani, 1:00.14; 5. Tyler Tanaka, Kapaa, 1:00.57.