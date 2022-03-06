comscore Isabelle Asuncion leads Moanalua to team title in return to state wrestling | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Isabelle Asuncion leads Moanalua to team title in return to state wrestling

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Isabelle Asuncion of Moanalua defeated Aliya Takano of Kamehameha on Saturday.

    Isabelle Asuncion of Moanalua defeated Aliya Takano of Kamehameha on Saturday.

With the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out her sophomore season, Moanalua’s Isabelle Asuncion knew she didn’t have much time left to match her older brother with a state title. Read more

