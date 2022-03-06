Isabelle Asuncion leads Moanalua to team title in return to state wrestling

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out her sophomore season, Moanalua’s Isabelle Asuncion knew she didn’t have much time left to match her older brother with a state title.

Elijah Asuncion, the 2018 state champion at 113 pounds, cheered his sister on from just off the mat as Isabelle Asuncion earned a hard-fought 4-1 decision over ILH champion Aliya Takano of Kamehameha to win the 117-pound title at the Texaco/HHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday night at Blaisdell Arena.

Asuncion was one of three individual champions for Na Menehune, who won their first team title on the girls side since 2001, beating out two-time defending champion Kamehameha.

Like many upperclassmen in the field, Asuncion had to wait two years for this moment after finishing third at 102 pounds as a freshman, losing a close decision in the semifinals.

“I’ve always wanted it. Since freshman year I’ve always looked up to my brother,” an emotional Isabelle said. “He’s a role model to me. He’s helped train me and has a big space in my heart.”

Asuncion was joined at the top of the podium by teammates Madison Kalamau, who shut out Lahainaluna’s Naiomi Kulukulualani-Sales 8-0 in the 107-pound final, and Jadyn Crisostomo, who went from placing third at the OIA championships a week ago to beating Kamehameha-Hawaii’s Kealohilani Grace 6-3 to win the crown at 168.

>> PHOTOS: State wrestling championships

Crisostomo had never wrestled at states before.

“The girl was pretty strong. I was really nervous before,” Crisostomo said. “My coaches always tell me it’s only six minutes live, we’ve been here before.”

The OIA took home six of the 14 individual titles, followed by the MIL (four), ILH (three) and BIIF (one).

Mililani’s Erin Hikiji defended her title at 97 pounds with a pin in 2 minutes, 31 seconds and Kamehameha’s Haley Narahara, a three-time ILH champion, earned her second state crown with a pin in 80 seconds at 122 pounds.

Narahara’s title as a sophomore was at 112 pounds.

“The last two days were really nostalgic coming back two years later and wrestling,” Narahara said. “Just having fun, that’s what has been on my mind the whole time.”

After Narahara talked about her win, her face lit up when she was asked about teammate Nohea Moniz, who is also a three-time ILH champion.

Moniz pinned five girls as a sophomore but finished third after losing to eventual state champion Alejandra Coral of Aiea, who was nationally ranked, in the quarterfinals.

She was in a scoreless battle with ‘Iolani’s Lillie Awaya in the 117-pound final before ending it quickly with a pin out of nowhere at the 1:43 mark.

“I was ecstatic. She deserved it more than any girl I know,” Narahara said.

Moniz said it was a long road to ultimately win one her senior season.

“I did a lot of working on myself, not only physically but mentally and spiritually,” Moniz said. “I think the mental state I was at, I had that little piece of doubt in me, and this year I really got rid of it and had total confidence in myself.”

Nakahara and Hikiji were the only former state champions in the girls field.

Baldwin’s Liana Ferreira, who lost to Hikiji in the state final in 2020, moved up in weight to 102 and edged OIA champion Tristan Nitta of Mililani 3-2 in the final.

“My state final loss two years ago made me so hungry,” Ferreira said. “I wasn’t nervous at all, just so excited to get on the mat and wrestle in front of everybody.”

Her teammate, freshman Jahlia Miguel, started finals off with a 6-3 win over BIIF champion Rayden Kukahiwa of Hilo to start a possible run at the state slam.

Her older sister, Jahnea, won state titles in 2017 and ’18 as a freshman and sophomore.

“It feels amazing. I can’t thank my sister enough for being there for me,” Jahlia said as she fought back tears. “It feels great to follow in my sister’s footsteps because of how great she was being a freshman state champion.”

—

TEAM SCORES

1. Moanalua, 232; 2. Kamehameha, 184.5; 3. Lahainaluna, 148.5; 4. Mililani, 115; 5. Hilo, 100; 6. Baldwin, 93; 7. Campbell, 78; 8. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 70; 9. Pearl City, 60; 10. ‘Iolani, 53.5.

97 POUNDS

First place

Erin Hikiji, Mililani def. Angelina Godoy-Holt, Kapolei, Fall 2:31.

Third place

Sage Beltran, Moanalua def. Nanci Nakagawa, Punahou, Dec. 4-3.

Fifth place

Seraya Garrido, Hilo def. Raesha Aurelio, Konawaena, Fall 2:10.

102

First place

Liana Ferreira, Baldwin def. Tristan Nitta, Mililani, Dec. 3-2.

Third place

Kayce Dudoit, Lahainaluna def. Jeream Estabilio, Hilo, Fall 2:08.

Fifth place

Kayla Shota, Moanalua def. Alu Hyodo, Roosevelt, Fall 3:56.

107

First place

Madison Kalamau, Moanalua def. Naiomi Kulukulualani-Sales, Lahainaluna, MD 8-0.

Third place

Kanoelani Kekiwi-Jones, King Kekaulike def. Makena Abe, Mililani, Dec. 7-2.

Fifth place

Joy Jeremiah, Kamehameha def. Faith Inatsuka, Maryknoll, MD 8-0.

112

First place

Nohea Moniz, Kamehameha def, Lillie Awaya, ‘Iolani, Fall 1:43.

Third place

Hailey Perez, Moanalua def. Casey Bernabe, Kapaa, Fall 0:38.

Fifth place

Evelyn Suzuki, Kalani def. Paige Allen, Campbell, Dec. 8-2.

117

First place

Isabelle Asuncion, Moanalua def. Aliya Takano, Kamehameha, Dec. 4-1.

Third place

Victoriana Kim, Mililani def. Kelly Ichimura, Punahou, Fall 4:17.

Fifth place

Caelin Balansag, Roosevelt def. Deja Fernandez, Baldwin, Fall 4:51.

122

First place

Haley Narahara, Kamehameha def. Taydem Uyemura, Pearl City, Fall 1:20.

Third place

Crystin-Dior Treu, Lahainaluna def. Aliza Leander, Konawaena, Dec. 5-3.

Fifth place

Maya Rose Deangelo, ‘Iolani def. Laylee Pasion, Moanalua, Fall 2:54.

127

First place

Lainey Eckart, Kamehameha-Hawaii def, Jax Realin, Kamehameha, Fall 1:45.

Third place

Alicia Frank, Lahainaluna def. Rachel Oshita, Moanalua, Dec. 5-4.

Fifth place

Briseis Obregon, King Kekaulike def. Jacey Chung, Pearl City, Fall 2:17.

132

First place

Teani Medeiros-Maielua, Lahainaluna def. Kianna Chargualaf, Campbell, Fall 2:45.

Third place

Rylie Nishida, Kamehameha def. Paige Taasan, Hilo, TF 3:10, 15-0.

Fifth place

Luciana Conde Cadena, Hawaii Preparatory def. Reese Nishida, Moanalua, Dec. 5-3.

138

First place

Aubrie Molina, Pearl City def. Anissa Wright, Campbell, SV 3-1.

Third place

Valynn Kwan, Mid Pacific def. Sara Bernades, Radford, Dec. 5-1.

Fifth place

Emma Wharton-Hsieh, ‘Iolani def. Taylor Furstenwerth, Kamehameha-Hawaii, Forfeit.

145

First place

Jahlia Miguel, Baldwin def. Rayden Kukahiwa, Hilo, Dec. 6-3.

Third place

Kaui Lee-Tynan, Kapolei def. Tylanna Abraham, Kealakehe, Fall 3:37.

Fifth place

Meleana Rita, Kauai def. Nohilani Kukonu, Moanalua, Fall 0:20.

155

First place

Mehana Kapoi, Kamehameha def. Bethany Chargualaf, Campbell, Dec. 7-5.

Third place

Kaceylee Pua, Baldwin def. Taryn Titcomb, Moanalua, Dec 6-4.

Fifth place

Frances Balcita, McKinley def. Phiona Kerisiano, Nanakuli, Fall 4:38.

168

First place

Jadyn Crisostomo, Moanalua def. Kealohilani Grace, Kamehameha-Hawaii, Dec. 6-3.

Third place

Sarah Balbarino, Kalani def. Atinaeleila Fonoti, Mililani. Dec. 5-2.

Fifth place

Jaznel-Lynette Baker-Sumuelu McKinley, def. Jezney Chang, Pahoa, TB-1, 5-3.

184

First place

Catherine Asami, Lahainaluna def. Jasmine Adiniwin, Moanalua, Fall 2:30.

Third place

Lilliane Toledo, Hilo def. Teizannahope Paleafei, Farrington, Fall 1:36.

Fifth place

Leina Balancio-Sadamaru, Waianae def. Eleina Olap, McKinley, Fall 1:53.

225

First place

Maia Esera, Kahuku def. Isabella Martinez, Radford, Fall 1:37.

Third place

Tapaita Hufanga, Leilehua def. Alena Bartley, Kamehameha, Fall 1:35.

Fifth place