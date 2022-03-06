comscore Kamehameha-Hawaii claims Division II boys state soccer championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kamehameha-Hawaii claims Division II boys state soccer championship

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha-Hawaii’s Poikeao Roback collides with Seabury Hall’s James Notarangelo.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha-Hawaii celebrates after winning the Division II championship against Seabury Hall.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Kamehameha-Hawaii goalkeeper Jacob Aiona will honor his promise: His team won the state title Saturday, now it’s time to lose his hair. Read more

