King Kekaulike rises to the top in Division I boys state soccer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

King Kekaulike rises to the top in Division I boys state soccer

  • By Kyle Sakamoto
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM King Kekaulike’s Jai Sternthall steals the ball away from Hilo’s Kani Tolentino-Perry.

    King Kekaulike’s Jai Sternthall steals the ball away from Hilo’s Kani Tolentino-Perry.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM King Kekaulike’s Hugh Ward takes a shot on goal around Hilo’s Kani Tolentino-Perry.

    King Kekaulike’s Hugh Ward takes a shot on goal around Hilo’s Kani Tolentino-Perry.

King Kekaulike took care of business early Saturday and made sure it wasn’t going to play beyond regulation again to get its first boys soccer state title. Read more

