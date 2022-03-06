comscore Punahou sweeps as state paddling returns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Punahou sweeps as state paddling returns

  • By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Punahou boys, above, celebrated after winning the finals of Saturday’s state paddling championship at Keehi Lagoon.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Punahou boys, above, celebrated after winning the finals of Saturday’s state paddling championship at Keehi Lagoon.

In stark contrast to 2020’s championships that saw three different schools winning titles, Punahou monopolized the top of the podium with a sweeping victory Saturday in the 2022 Hawaiian Airlines/HHSAA Canoe Paddling Championships. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - March 5, 2022

Scroll Up