comscore Rainbow Wahine capture Big west regular-season title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine capture Big west regular-season title

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s bench celebrates after a play on Saturday.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii’s bench celebrates after a play on Saturday.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Amy Atwell drives into UC Santa Barbara’s Alexis Tucker.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii’s Amy Atwell drives into UC Santa Barbara’s Alexis Tucker.

Amy Atwell dribbled out the final seconds and flung the ball skyward as the buzzer sounded. The final moments provided a fitting end to the Hawaii forward’s final home appearance as the Rainbow Wahine basketball team converged around her to celebrate a championship. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up