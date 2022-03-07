comscore Editorial: Plan needed for coastal erosion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Plan needed for coastal erosion

  Today

The dramatic picture was worth a thousand words, and many more: a collapsed house, slumped at a 45-degree angle in the sandy shoreline, a victim of strong wave action and sea-level rise. The house at Ke Nui Road west of Sunset Beach Park was the first in the area to fall from coastline erosion, but sadly, likely won’t be the last. Read more

