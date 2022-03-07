comscore $100 rebates to Hawaii taxpayers imperiled at Legislature | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

$100 rebates to Hawaii taxpayers imperiled at Legislature

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii taxpayers might not want to think much about how they might spend the $100 gift Gov. David Ige proposed in January. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: January 24 – January 28, 2022

Scroll Up