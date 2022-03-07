comscore Court ruling supports Maui taro farmers’ claims | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Court ruling supports Maui taro farmers’ claims

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

East Maui taro farmers were declaring victory after the Hawaii Supreme Court ruled that the state skirted the law when it continually allowed the use of millions of gallons of diverted water per day without the proper environmental review. Read more

