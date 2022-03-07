comscore Hawaii lawmakers stir debate over controversial wood-fueled energy project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii lawmakers stir debate over controversial wood-fueled energy project

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY HONUA OLA BIOENERGY The Legislature is considering several bills that could affect Honua Ola Bioenergy on Hawaii island.

    The Legislature is considering several bills that could affect Honua Ola Bioenergy on Hawaii island.

An effort to burn a regenerative supply of trees to produce electricity on Hawaii island has fueled a pitched five-year battle at the state Public Utilities Commission, in court and, more recently, on a third, relatively indirect front. Read more

