More Hawaii visitors expected as state’s Safe Travels program comes to a close
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:40 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization is projecting that visitor arrivals, after a weak start to the year, will surpass last summer’s peak by the second quarter. Above, Waikiki Beach was bustling Sunday.
Beginning March 26, travelers arriving from the mainland will not need to create a Safe Travels account, show their COVID-19 vaccination status or take a pre-travel test when traveling to Hawaii. Above, a catamaran was seen Sunday off Waikiki Beach.