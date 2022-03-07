comscore U.S. forces in Hawaii watch China as world keeps eye on Ukraine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

U.S. forces in Hawaii watch China as world keeps eye on Ukraine

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2016 Ships from China were docked at Pearl Harbor as RIMPAC exercises began in 2016. The guided-missile frigate Hengshui, left, and missile destroyer Xian are seen.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2016

    Ships from China were docked at Pearl Harbor as RIMPAC exercises began in 2016. The guided-missile frigate Hengshui, left, and missile destroyer Xian are seen.

Thousands of American troops have deployed to NATO countries in Eastern Europe as the Russian military marches on Ukraine. But U.S. troops in Hawaii and the Pacific are continuing their missions in the region and aren’t expected to join the fray. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Feb. 25 to March 3, 2022

Scroll Up