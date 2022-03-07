U.S. forces in Hawaii watch China as world keeps eye on Ukraine
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:37 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2016
Ships from China were docked at Pearl Harbor as RIMPAC exercises began in 2016. The guided-missile frigate Hengshui, left, and missile destroyer Xian are seen.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree