State wrestling: Meet the boys champions

BOYS CHAMPIONS

106 pounds

(1) Evan Kusumoto (Kamehameha)

def. Austin Kaalekahi (Molokai), fall, 3:51

Quote: “I feel good. I feel accomplished. Two years of hard work paying off. During quarantine, me and my dad (David), we worked this whole time.”

113 pounds

(1) Cyrus Bucsit (Saint Louis)

def. (2) Khansith Chanthabouasith (Leilehua), fall, 3:33

Quote: “I’m amazed, all the hard work, all the morning practices, all the runs I do, all the cutting weight I do, it all pays off today. I know (Chanthabouasith) is a very outstanding wrestler, so I just needed to be ready to wrestle all six minutes.”

120 pounds

(2) Joseph Lathwood (Moanalua)

def. Kulika Corpuz (Mililani), technical fall, 21-3, 5:35

Quote: “I just went out there and kind of felt him out. He gave me leg attacks and then on top, arm bar.”

126 pounds

Mikah Labuanan (Kamehameha-Maui)

def. (1) Tobey Ravida (Baldwin), dec., 7-4

Quote: “I knew he was super sweaty, so I had to score fast because during the match he’s getting sweatier and sweatier.”

132 pounds

(4) Tyger Taam (Moanalua)

def. Bransen Porter (Waianae), fall, :48

Quote: “It was more of a scramble. He almost got me, but I got him.”

138 pounds

Kinau McBrayer (Kapolei)

def. (1) Kade Okura (Kalani), ultimate tiebreaker (UTB), 3-2

Quote: “My coach said to try the leg ride and I never did that before.”

145 pounds

Justyce Mercado (Punahou)

def. (1) Kai Yawata (‘Iolani), dec., 10-6

Quote: “This is our fourth time wrestling this year and he pinned me the first two times. At ILH champs, I lost again, 2-1. I watched videos over and over again, I talked to my coaches. I wrestled my heart out and practiced every day to make sure I was going to come back and take that win.”

152 pounds

(4) Xander Erolin (Hanalani)

def. (3) Holden Soares (Campbell), UTB, 8-7

Quote: “I have bursitis in my (right) knee from the week before ILH champs. It hurts when I land and when I’m shooting. We were on a scramble, I saw an opportunity and I took it, scored two to tie it up. I was just trying to get out of there as fast as possible.”

160 pounds

(1) Blaze Sumiye (Moanalua)

def. Ayden Coronil (Kamehameha), fall, 3:24

Quote: “Everything goes out to all these coaches that helped me throughout my life. My plan was to just go out there and wrestle because nobody can wrestle better than me.”

170 pounds

Brycen Pagurayan (Kapolei)

def. (1) Pookela DeSantos (Leilehua), dec., 7-2

Quote: “I feel relieved. I brought my all and I got what I wanted. At the end of the day, we’re both good wrestlers. At Kapolei, we got closer as a family this year. Everybody’s a brother or sister in the room.”

182 pounds

(2) Karter Nitahara (Moanalua)

def. (4) Keawe Kane-Keahi (Lahainaluna), fall, :42

Quote: “I heard (Kane-Keahi) is a really good wrestler and I told myself to go out there and wrestle. I didn’t want to watch videos. I didn’t want to hear anything about him.”

195 pounds

(1) Blaze Holani (Saint Louis)

def. Kayzehn Aiwohi-Frisby (Waianae), fall, 3:10

Quote: “It’s a great feeling to win a state championship here. I give all glory to God, for the loved ones we have lost this year.”

220 pounds

(2) Vanderlei Yong (Waianae)

def. (4) Zachary Kaliko (Saint Louis), dec., 7-4

Quote: “I think this means a lot because our last champion was three years ago. I had four teammates (this year), but they didn’t make it. I was the only one.”

285 pounds

(1) Scotty Dikilato (Kamehameha)

def. (2) Kanale Coelho (Leilehua), dec., 4-2

Quote: “I kind of wanted to wear him out. I watched his (OIA championship) match on YouTube. I noticed he gets tired out in the later rounds.”