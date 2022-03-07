comscore Tears of joy, heartbreak but none for regret as state wrestling returns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tears of joy, heartbreak but none for regret as state wrestling returns

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Moanalua’s Blaze Sumiye won the 160-pound title, giving him two state titles. He won at 152 his sophomore year.

    Moanalua’s Blaze Sumiye won the 160-pound title, giving him two state titles. He won at 152 his sophomore year.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Kamehameha’s Haley Narahara, left, had Pearl City’s Taydem Uyemura in a predicament during their 122-pound state final at Blaisdell Arena on Saturday. Narahara won by pin, giving her a second state title to the one she won at 112 in 2020.

    Kamehameha’s Haley Narahara, left, had Pearl City’s Taydem Uyemura in a predicament during their 122-pound state final at Blaisdell Arena on Saturday. Narahara won by pin, giving her a second state title to the one she won at 112 in 2020.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Mililani’s Erin Hikiji celebrated after pinning Kapolei’s Angelina Godoy-Holt to win the 97-pound state title at the Texaco HHSAA State Wrestling Championship on Saturday. She won a state title when it was last held in 2020.

    Mililani’s Erin Hikiji celebrated after pinning Kapolei’s Angelina Godoy-Holt to win the 97-pound state title at the Texaco HHSAA State Wrestling Championship on Saturday. She won a state title when it was last held in 2020.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER The Moanalua boys and girls wrestling teams celebrated with both trophies each sweeping both titles in Saturday’s state tourney at the Blaisdell Arena.

    The Moanalua boys and girls wrestling teams celebrated with both trophies each sweeping both titles in Saturday’s state tourney at the Blaisdell Arena.

There were lots of tears shed Saturday night at the Blaisdell Arena, both of joy and heartbreak. Read more

