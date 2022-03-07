Tears of joy, heartbreak but none for regret as state wrestling returns
By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
STEVEN ERLER
Moanalua’s Blaze Sumiye won the 160-pound title, giving him two state titles. He won at 152 his sophomore year.
STEVEN ERLER
Kamehameha’s Haley Narahara, left, had Pearl City’s Taydem Uyemura in a predicament during their 122-pound state final at Blaisdell Arena on Saturday. Narahara won by pin, giving her a second state title to the one she won at 112 in 2020.
STEVEN ERLER
Mililani’s Erin Hikiji celebrated after pinning Kapolei’s Angelina Godoy-Holt to win the 97-pound state title at the Texaco HHSAA State Wrestling Championship on Saturday. She won a state title when it was last held in 2020.
STEVEN ERLER
The Moanalua boys and girls wrestling teams celebrated with both trophies each sweeping both titles in Saturday’s state tourney at the Blaisdell Arena.