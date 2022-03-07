Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – March 7, 2022 Today Updated 10:28 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASEBALL ILH: Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific; Damien vs. Maryknoll at Goeas Field. Games start at 3:30 p.m. GOLF College women: Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, all day, at Hoakalei Country Club. SOFTBALL College: PacWest, doubleheader, Dominican vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m. at TBD. TUESDAY BASEBALL ILH: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m. GOLF College women: Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, all day, at Hoakalei Country Club. SOFTBALL College: PacWest, doubleheader, Holy Names at Hawaii Hilo, noon. Soccer HHSAA Division I All-Tournament Team Kaumuali’i “Leha” Harman, Hilo Owen Riecke, King Kekaulike Rex Riecke, King Kekaulike Ian Ngonethong, Kaiser Ethan Senter, Kalani Jase Oshiro, Kalani Jai Sternthall, King Kekaulike Angus Daniel, King Kekaulike Kani Tolentino-Perry, Hilo Goalkeeper: Tysen Kaniaupio, Hilo Most Outstanding: Bailey Hofmann, King Kekaulike Division II All-Tournament Team Carlos Lang, Island School Lucas Kay-Wong, Kamehameha-Hawaii Aidan Santos, Hawaii Prep James Haynes, Seabury Trey Cerizo, Seabury William Henderson, Kamehameha-Hawaii Duke Romanchak, Seabury Patricio Santiago, Seabury Everton Kuamoo, Kamehameha-Hawaii Goalkeeper: Jacob Aiona, Kamehameha-Hawaii Most Outstanding: Elijah Dinkel, Kamehameha-Hawaii Previous Story State wrestling: Meet the boys champions Next Story Television and radio - March 7, 2022