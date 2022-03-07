Scoreboard – March 7, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific; Damien vs. Maryknoll at Goeas Field. Games start at 3:30 p.m.

GOLF

College women: Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, all day, at Hoakalei Country Club.

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Dominican vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m. at TBD.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m.

GOLF

College women: Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, all day, at Hoakalei Country Club.

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Holy Names at Hawaii Hilo, noon.

Soccer

HHSAA

Division I All-Tournament Team

Kaumuali’i “Leha” Harman, Hilo

Owen Riecke, King Kekaulike

Rex Riecke, King Kekaulike

Ian Ngonethong, Kaiser

Ethan Senter, Kalani

Jase Oshiro, Kalani

Jai Sternthall, King Kekaulike

Angus Daniel, King Kekaulike

Kani Tolentino-Perry, Hilo

Goalkeeper:

Tysen Kaniaupio, Hilo

Most Outstanding:

Bailey Hofmann, King Kekaulike

Division II All-Tournament Team

Carlos Lang, Island School

Lucas Kay-Wong, Kamehameha-Hawaii

Aidan Santos, Hawaii Prep

James Haynes, Seabury

Trey Cerizo, Seabury

William Henderson, Kamehameha-Hawaii

Duke Romanchak, Seabury

Patricio Santiago, Seabury

Everton Kuamoo, Kamehameha-Hawaii

Goalkeeper:

Jacob Aiona, Kamehameha-Hawaii

Most Outstanding:

Elijah Dinkel, Kamehameha-Hawaii