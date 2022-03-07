comscore Vanderbilt has just enough to complete sweep of University of Hawaii Rainbows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Vanderbilt has just enough to complete sweep of University of Hawaii Rainbows

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Jordan Donahue, after getting toss from Stone Miyao, threw to first to complete a double play against Vanderbilt on Sunday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Jordan Donahue, after getting toss from Stone Miyao, threw to first to complete a double play against Vanderbilt on Sunday.

With its Friday night starter on the mound Sunday, the Hawaii baseball team proved it could hang with national powerhouse Vanderbilt. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - March 7, 2022

Scroll Up