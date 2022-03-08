Editorial | Off the News Off the News: That’s a lot of whale ‘fertilizer’ Today Updated 6:12 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A new study on whale migration contains some colorful information on how important the giant creatures are to stabilizing the environment. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A new study on whale migration contains some colorful information on how important the giant creatures are to stabilizing the environment. Their excrement fertilizes the oceans, according to the World Wildlife Fund report. Whale poop promotes the growth of phytoplankton, which in turn produces half of the world’s oxygen. Half. Also, whales, which eat quite a lot, capture a great deal of carbon, the same amount as thousands of trees. Bottom line: Whales aren’t just impressive creatures who pass by our islands. They’re doing us favors in ways we never imagined. Wasabi (the real kind) under threat Yet another victim of environmental change: wasabi. Growth of the treasured Japanese plant, which brings a distinctive pungency to all it touches, is down more than 50% from a decade ago. To blame: changes in the water supply wrought by climate change and overgrowth in the mountains where the water originates. Not to fear, the bright green wasabi served with most sushi is really a facsimile made of horseradish and mustard, and that remains in good supply. It would be a shame, though, to lose the real thing. Previous Story Editorial: Plan needed for coastal erosion