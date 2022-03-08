A versatile side

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This traditional Chinese salad has a flavor profile that varies by region. In Sichuan kitchens, it may be pumped up with chile peppers and garlic; in Taiwan, it might have a touch of vinegar and sugar. Other recipes might go heavier on sesame oil and cilantro.

The flexibility of the dish means you can craft a dressing that fits your tastes. You can also turn it into a main dish salad with the addition of tofu, or add some crunch with sliced onions.

This version uses deep-fried tofu, found in most supermarkets. Remember when using this product that it is highly perishable and should be used soon after buying. If you open the package and the tofu is slimy, don’t eat it.

Eggplant Salad with Tofu

Ingredients:

• 3 long Japanese eggplants

• 1 (12-ounce package) deep fried tofu (also called yaki tofu or atsuage), cut in cubes

Dressing ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons soy sauce

• 2 tablespoons rice vinegar

• 1 tablespoon sesame oil

• 1 tablespoon minced ginger

• 1/4 cup ground sesame seeds

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• Pepper, to taste

Directions:

If eggplant is thin — an inch or less in diameter — simply cut it into sections that will fit in your steamer. If they are thicker, cut each section of eggplant into quarters. Place on a plate and put in a steamer over simmering water.

Steam 6-7 minutes, until tender.

Let cool completely (may be refrigerated overnight).

Cut eggplant into bite-sized pieces. Skin may be peeled oﬀ if you prefer it that way.

Whisk dressing ingredients together. Taste and adjust seasonings. Pour over eggplant. Add tofu and toss.

Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 280 calories, 16 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 22 g carbohydrate, 8 g fiber, 11 g sugar, 15 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

