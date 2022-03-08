Farmers market finds: desserts

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Farmers markets are home to an array of local vendors, including a variety of dessert businesses. While these companies don’t have official storefronts, their baked goods and unique treats are worth stopping for.

Wallflour Bake Shop

You can find Wallflour Bake Shop at Aloha FarmLovers’ Kakaako farmers market on Saturdays and at its Monday pop-up at Ili Ili Cash and Carry from 7 a.m. to noon. All of the business’s bread products are naturally leavened with a sourdough starter and have no commercial yeast in them. Though this process is more time consuming, the shop prides itself on it to produce a healthier, more flavorful product. The biz uses freshly milled whole grains and features local ingredients when possible.

Some of the bake shop’s most popular items include lilikoi sticky buns ($6.50), sourdough breads ($8-$11) and Laie Vanilla burnt basque cheesecake ($7). Wallflour’s newest bestseller is babka made with Manoa Chocolate, Nutella, hazelnuts and Ko Hana Kokoleka Rum ($10).

Wallflour Bake Shop

wallflourbakeshop.com

Instagram: @Wallflourbakeshop

Liilii Donuts

Liilii Donuts, located at the Kapiolani Community College farmers market, is known for its made-to-order, tiny, gluten-free and vegan doughnuts. These treats are made using an almond and rice flour blend (the biz grinds its own rice flour), and are then sweetened with maple syrup. Doughnuts are made to order to ensure freshness.

Customers can buy single doughnuts ($2) or boxes of four ($7), six ($9) or a dozen ($17). Popular flavors include Nutella, sugar n spice and rose chai. Follow the biz on social media (@liiliidonuts) for updates on special doughnut flavors.

Liilii Donuts

liiliidonuts.com

Instagram: @Liiliidonuts

The Local General Store

You can find The Local General Store at the Hawaii Farm Bureau Honolulu farmers’ market on Wednesdays (4-7 p.m.), KCC farmers market on Saturdays (7:30-11 a.m.) and at Kaimuki Superette on Sundays (9 a.m.-noon). This biz is part bakery and part whole animal butcher shop. It specializes in artisanal pastries that feature locally grown and harvested fruits and vegetables. Meanwhile, its whole animal butcher program sources pork, beef, chicken, venison and lamb from local farmers that sustainably and humanely raise their animals. The Local General Store’s goal is to increase accessibility to locally raised meat in the form of steaks and cuts not typically found in the average supermarket. The business creates sausages, pate and stock — to name a few items — from all the meat trims and bones in order to use as much as possible from the whole animal.

Available meats often include fresh pork cuts, whole chicken and parts, charcuterie and sausages, and fresh beef cuts. Meanwhile, pastries constantly rotate, based on what the business can source from farmers.

The Local General Store

thelocalgeneralstorehi.com

Instagram: @Thelocalgeneralstorehi

Undenaiably Sweet

Undenaiably Sweet is named for its owner, Naia Rodrigues-Brady, who started her business in 2016 as a way to bring in extra income and work around her son’s school schedule. Fast-forward to 2021: Rodrigues-Brady decided to quit her job and pursue baking full time. Now, you can find Undenaiably Sweet at three or four different farmers markets every month.

“As far as our products go, we try to source as much as we can locally to support other businesses,” Rodrigues-Brady says. “Our most popular products are Uala crunch with mac nut shortbread, sweet potato and coconut filling, and whipped coconut cream cheese frosting; li hing lemon bars with shortbread, lemon, li hing and lemon peel filling; and fluffy puffs, which are puff pastries filled with flavored whipped creams, ganache or Chantilly and dusted in powdered sugar.”

These desserts are usually sold in packs of two ($7) or four pieces ($13).You can find Undenaiably Sweet at the Windward Mall farmers market on the first and third Sunday and second and fourth Wednesday of the month; Lokahi Kailua Market every second and fourth Sunday; and the Waialua Night Market every first and third Tuesday.

Undenaiably Sweet

Instagram: @undenaiably.sweet