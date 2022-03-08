Farmers market finds: desserts
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Today
- Updated 4:23 p.m.
PHOTO COURTESY WALLFLOUR BAKE SHOP
Babka made with manoa chocolate and nutella ($10)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
One dozen assorted doughnuts ($17)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Assorted pastries ($4-$6.50)
PHOTO COURTESY PLENTY OF ALOHA
Fluffy puffs ($7 for two, $13 for four) powdered
