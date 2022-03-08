Keep calm and eat green

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

March is associated with spring and St. Patty’s Day, but it’s also National Nutrition Month, during which we’re encouraged to develop healthy eating habits. Read more

We’re often told to eat a variety of fruits and vegetables — in order to get the right dose of vitamins and nutrients — but how often do we succeed in “eating the rainbow?” It can be especially difficult to meet the recommended intake of dark green vegetables like broccoli, kale and spinach, to name a few.

These leafy greens are not only high in fiber, but they’re also excellent sources of vitamins A, C and K, along with calcium and minerals. So, how do we include more of these veggies in our diet — besides eating more salads? If you’re looking to change up your routine this month, check out these options.

A smooth start

It’s easy to begin your day with a smoothie. Kick-start your morning by adding a handful of kale/chard leaves or spinach into the mix. To achieve a flavor balance or add some sweetness, include fresh or frozen berries (especially if you’re using tougher, earthy greens like kale).

Pesto perfection

While pesto is usually made with basil, you can substitute this with other leafy greens. Simply replace half (or more) of the basil in any pesto recipe with watercress, arugula, mustard greens or spinach. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can even change up the combo of herbs and nuts by using pistachios, cilantro or parsley instead of pine nuts.

Juice it up

A common way to add more veggies into your diet is by drinking green juice first thing in the morning. There are countless combos you can try, but a popular one includes cucumber, celery, green apples, lemon, ginger, kale and Romaine lettuce. You can even add your favorite protein powder or peanut butter for a creamier texture.

Side hustle

This spicy Korean condiment usually comprises a healthy dose of Napa cabbage, which counts as a leafy green. You can eat kimchi as a side or scoop some into a wrap or sandwich.

Sauté is the way

Bok choy, kale and spinach become even more appetizing when they’re sautéed with olive oil or salt and pepper. Eat them as a side dish or add them to any pizza, casserole, grain bowl or pasta. For extra flavor, add chopped garlic or a squeeze of lemon juice.

Easy additions

Half the battle is being aware — eating greens all day long can be second nature when you make an effort to include them. For instance, add leafy greens (instead of lettuce) to your favorite sandwich or sub. Garnish that pizza with fresh greens, like arugula, in addition to your regular toppings. Wilted greens (like bok choy) can easily incorporate more veggies into any stir-fry. And, of course, it’s easy to add greens into casseroles, omelets and pastas.

Holy guacamole

If you purée your guacamole instead of mashing those avocados with a fork, you can include a handful of leafy greens to make it more nutritious.

Bonus: You can even use homemade kale chips to scoop up all that guac.