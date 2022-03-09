More than a mere food truck

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kupu Food Truck, in collaboration with long-time supporter American Savings Bank, just launched at ASB’s main campus in downtown Honolulu (300 N. Beretania St.). The youth working inside the food truck are members of Kupu’s Culinary Program, according to the nonprofit’s CEO John Leong.

“The young adults in Kupu’s culinary team will receive hands-on training in the food service industry, grow their customer service skills, and learn about operating a small business,” Leong states. “All food sales will help support Kupu’s many programs. ASB gifted us with this amazing 24-foot truck and worked closely with Kupu’s chef Eddie Mafnas to design a menu we are excited to share with our customers.”

The culinary program prepares youth to enter Hawaii’s workforce, according to Kupu senior program manager Kaulana McCabe.

“The program serves kids ages 16-24 years old who are dropping out of high school or unemployed,” he explains. “They come to us and get their GEDs, and while they’re here, they get hands-on training and work paid trainings.”

Kupu Food Truck’s lunch menu includes salads, sandwiches, soups and daily plate lunch specials. Dishes are made with locally grown and sourced ingredients.

“The daily specials will rotate regularly and our chef (Eddie Mafnas) loves to get crazy with some of them,” McCabe says.

Mafnas especially recommends the roasted beet and goat cheese salad with chicken ($14) and TLUB ($14) sandwich, which stands for “turkey and lettuce under the bacon.”

“The salad has both Waipoli and Mari’s Gardens greens mixed together, diced chicken breast, Ho Farms tomatoes and cucumbers, craisins, macadamia nuts and Sweet Land Farm goat chevre with a creamy mustard vinaigrette,” he says.

“Meanwhile, the TLUB features hand-carved turkey, Kamuela tomatoes, Mari’s Gardens shredded lettuce, applewood smoked bacon and housemade mayonnaise.”

Kupu Food Truck is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. It’s a cashless operation and customers are encouraged to order online at kupuhawaii.square.site/kupu-food-truck to reduce wait times.

Kupu Food Truck

300 N. Beretania St.

808-439-8376

Instagram: @kupufoodtruck

How to pay: Credit cards only

How to order: In person or online at kupuhawaii.square.site/kupufood-truck