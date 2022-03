Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

T S Restaurants donated $8,000 to Hawaii Foodbank in support of the organization’s mission to end hunger in the state. The funds were raised through T S Restaurants’ eight Hawaii locations, including Duke’s Waikiki, Hula Grill Waikiki, Kimo’s, Leilani’s on the Beach, Hula Grill Kaanapali, Duke’s Beach House, Duke’s Kauai and Keoki’s Paradise. All funds raised on each island will be used to support its respective food banks’ various initiatives.

For more information, visit hawaiifoodbank.org or call 808-836-3600.

Celebrate National Noodle Month

March is National Noodle Month, and Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s Momosan Waikiki offers a variety of flavor-packed ramen bowls to satisfy any noodle craving. Chef’s signature Momosan Tantan is especially popular and features chile flakes, red miso, coconut milk, red curry and sesame paste topped with red miso ground pork, overnight soy-marinated egg, pork chashu, cilantro, scallions and chile threads.

Other signature ramen dishes include Tokyo chicken, tonkotsu with chashu pork, spicy dan-dan (brothless) with sesame chile sauce and miso ground pork, spicy vegan miso and tsukemen. Ramen bowls start at $18.

For more information, visit momosanwaikiki.com.

Commemorating this second anniversary

Waikiki Food Hall in Royal Hawaiian Center is celebrating its second anniversary. The space — located in RHC’s Building C on the third level of the shopping center — is home to five unique eateries, which will be launching new menu items to commemorate the occasion. These new menu items debuted March 3 and will be available indefinitely.

New offerings include a veggie burger at Honolulu Burger Co., barbecue pork ribs at Meataly Boys, pesto garlic shrimp at Five Star Shrimp, and frozen Mai Tais and frozen Blue Hawaiians at Tap Bar.

For more information, call 808-922-2299 or visit royalhawaiiancenter.com.

Kamukura Ramen is coming

Mixed-use, all-rental development Lilia Waikiki (located on the corner of Kuhio Avenue and Kanekapolei Street) recently announced that Kamukura Ramen — a popular eatery in Japan — will be one of its first retail tenants.

Kamukura is famous for its Oishii Ramen, which translates to “delicious ramen.” Its soup base is light and clear, yet flavorful. This biz is known for its French consommé-based ramen, unlike most versions with miso, pork or soy sauce. The restaurant will also feature an open-air bar counter, along with an extensive range of Japanese sake and shochu and quintessential Hawaii cocktails.

To learn more, visit liliawaikiki.com.