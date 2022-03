Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Waikiki is coming back to life, as evidenced through new eateries opening up. Here are a few I recently checked out.

Bold, beefy flavors

Beef Volcano (429 Nahua St.) opened last year during the holidays, but closed temporarily in February with plans to open in mid-March. The biz features quality USDA Black Angus meat on fresh salad or Japanese rice. Its signature dish: Roast beef bowl ($16.95) with a side of your choice (poached egg or truffle mashed potato) and a dipping sauce. The house special sauce and oroshi ponzu sauces are especially popular. To learn more, visit beef-volcano.square.site.

Poke bowl powerhouse

Sato Seafood (2310 Kuhio Ave.) opened in Waikiki at the end of last year, and the biz specializes in poke bowls ranging from shoyu ginger poke ($15.95) to spicy limu Hawaiian ($16.95) and salmon oyako ($22.95). Signature bowls include the Macadamia aburi salmon bowl ($16.95) — which features a unique torched salmon poke, mayo and a sweet soy glaze — and Hawaiian Munchies ($16.95), which includes ahi poke with crispy garlic, spicy mayo and sweet soy glaze. Call 808-628-8008 or follow @satoseafood808 on Instagram to find out more.

It’s greek to me

Greek Grotto (2330 Kalakaua Ave.) is the latest business to open within Kuhio Avenue Food Hall within International Market Place. Ordering is simple: Choose your protein (beef and lamb, chicken or falafel) and get it in the form of a gyro wrap ($15), rice plate ($17) or salad ($14). Or, opt for sides like Greek fries ($7) loaded with feta cheese and hummus ($9). My personal favorite: The gyro wrap with beef and lamb, lettuce, tzatziki sauce, onions and tomato in warm pita bread. To learn more, visit kuhioavefoodhall.com.

