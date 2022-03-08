comscore Hawaii bill to add LGBTQ information to sex education advances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii bill to add LGBTQ information to sex education advances

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.

A bill is advancing at the state Legislature to require Hawaii public schools to include “positive and accurate representations” of LGBTQ+ people, people of color and disabled people in sex education curriculum, but some people are protesting that it will legitimize explicit information they feel is inappropriate for schools. Read more

