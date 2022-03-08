comscore Hawaii bill would prohibit pat-downs of women by male guards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii bill would prohibit pat-downs of women by male guards

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2015 <strong>“Having men watch women take showers, having them strip-search women — it’s a no-brainer that this is a bad idea. But we need to make this explicit.”</strong> <strong>Meda Chesney-Lind</strong> <em>Criminologist and retired University of Hawaii professor</em>

    “Having men watch women take showers, having them strip-search women — it’s a no-brainer that this is a bad idea. But we need to make this explicit.”

    Meda Chesney-Lind

    Criminologist and retired University of Hawaii professor

A bill to prohibit male correctional officers from conducting pat-downs of female inmates across Hawaii’s jail and prison systems passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee last week. Read more

