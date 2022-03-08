comscore Hawaiian Airlines adds seasonal flights, recruits for hundreds of jobs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Airlines adds seasonal flights, recruits for hundreds of jobs

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

The head of Hawaiian Airlines said Monday that the carrier is adding more flights and hiring for hundreds of jobs as it responds to strong demand, mostly from North America. Read more

