Pacxa, a technology provider, has announced the following promotions:

>> Geary Chun has been promoted to vice president of consulting services. Chun brings more than 25 years of technical experience and extensive IT consulting knowledge. Prior to joining Pacxa, he held management positions at Commercial Data Systems, Oracle Corp. and KPMG Peat Marwick.

>> Bret Peavy has been appointed vice president of sales and business development. Peavy is one of Pacxa’s longest-tenured employees. His area of expertise is enterprise IT sales, focusing on bleeding-edge techno­logies from industry leaders such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Destination and event management company MC&A has announced the promotion of Jamie Gold to vice president of sales and industry relations. Gold has been with MC&A since 2003, first in the events department, then on the sales team where she moved up to director of sales, a position she held until her recent promotion.

