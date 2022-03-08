comscore Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility’s permanent closure is ordered | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility’s permanent closure is ordered

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, legislator Jarret Keahokalole spoke at a news conference in response to the Pentagon’s decision to drain and permanently close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Also present were state Sens. Glenn Wakai, left, and Donna Kim.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • COURTESY U.S. DEPT. OF DEFENSE U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered Monday that the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility be drained and permanently shut down. Above, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks toured the facility with senior naval leadership in December.

    COURTESY U.S. DEPT. OF DEFENSE

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Kody Kimoto was part of a group holding signs at Pearl Harbor’s Halawa Gate on Monday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility to be drained and permanently shut down, saying in a statement Monday that it’s “the right thing to do” to advance the nation’s strategic interests and ensure the military is being a good steward of the land it occupies around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Read more

