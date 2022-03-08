Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility’s permanent closure is ordered
By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:54 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, legislator Jarret Keahokalole spoke at a news conference in response to the Pentagon’s decision to drain and permanently close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Also present were state Sens. Glenn Wakai, left, and Donna Kim.
COURTESY U.S. DEPT. OF DEFENSE
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered Monday that the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility be drained and permanently shut down. Above, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks toured the facility with senior naval leadership in December.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Kody Kimoto was part of a group holding signs at Pearl Harbor’s Halawa Gate on Monday.