comscore ‘Resilient’ fuel operations wanted after shutdown of Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

‘Resilient’ fuel operations wanted after shutdown of Red Hill

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.

  • U.S. NAVY PHOTO BY MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 3RD CLASS SKYLER MOORE

    U.S. Navy Airman Ashley Zepeda, from La Puente, California, inspects jet fuel aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in the Indian Ocean, Dec. 8, 2018.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, in his announcement Monday that the Navy would empty and permanently shut down its underground Red Hill fuel farm, cited both health risks and a need to build a more “resilient” military fuel infrastructure in the region. Read more

Previous Story
U.S. forces in Hawaii watch China as world keeps eye on Ukraine

Scroll Up