Big West honor for BeachBows duo

Four wins in Arizona earned Hawaii’s team of Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau the Big West beach volleyball Pairs Team of the Week award on Monday.

Van Sickle and Glagau dropped just one set in going undefeated at the No. 1 flight for the Rainbow Wahine in the Cactus Classic in Tucson, Ariz. They turned in sweeps against Boise State, Colorado Mesa and Arizona State and delivered the clinching point in the ninth-ranked BeachBows’ 4-1 win over No. 13 Arizona on Saturday.

The BeachBows (6-3) host the Outrigger Queen’s Cup starting Thursday at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki. They face UC Davis and No. 10 California on Thursday and take on Nebraska and No. 5 TCU on Friday, with bracket play set for Saturday.

Warriors slip in volleyball poll

Hawaii’s split of last week’s Big West men’s volleyball road trip resulted in a one-spot dip in this week’s NVA/AVCA Men’s Division I-II Coaches Poll for the Rainbow Warriors.

UH (14-3, 1-1 Big West) slipped to No. 4 in the poll after dropping their conference opener at UC San Diego in five sets last Wednesday then rebounding to sweep the Tritons on Friday. UC San Diego remained at No. 10 in the poll. UCLA retained the No. 1 spot, followed by Long Beach State and Penn State.

The Warriors return home for a nonconference series with No. 12 Lewis (10-6) set for Thursday and Saturday at SimpiFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Both matches start at 7 p.m.

Weston-Webb takes Pro Portugal

Tatiana Weston-Webb claimed the top spot in the MEO Pro Portugal after the finals day was called on for Monday.

The Brazilian-born, Kauai-raised surfer took down American Lakey Peterson in the women’s final, scoring 15.33 to Peterson’s 14.27. Weston-Webb earned her spot in the final by taking down fellow Hawaii surfer and world champion Carissa Moore by a slim margin. Weston-Webb scored a 10.76 total, with her top two rides scoring 3.93 and 6.83. Moore just missed out on a trip to the final with a score of 10.17 in the semifinals (5.00 plus 5.17).

On the men’s side, John John Florence crashed out of the competition in the semifinals. Florence rode 11 waves, scoring a 4.33 on wave three and 6.17 on wave seven for a total score of 10.50. Eventual competition winner, American Griffin Colapinto scored a 13.76 to take Florence down. Colapinto pulled off another upset in the final, beating Brazilian Filipe Toledo by less than a point.