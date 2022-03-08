comscore Big West honor for BeachBows duo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Big West honor for BeachBows duo

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
Four wins in Arizona earned Hawaii’s team of Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau the Big West beach volleyball Pairs Team of the Week award on Monday. Read more

