comscore Beau knows baseball: Kamehameha catcher Beau Sylvester loves everything about the game | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Beau knows baseball: Kamehameha catcher Beau Sylvester loves everything about the game

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2020 Kamehameha’s Beau Sylvester made a running catch against Punahou during a game on March 14, 2020, at Central Oahu Regional Park. Shortly after, the season was canceled because of COVID-19.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2020

    Kamehameha’s Beau Sylvester made a running catch against Punahou during a game on March 14, 2020, at Central Oahu Regional Park. Shortly after, the season was canceled because of COVID-19.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Prep feature Beau Sylvester, Kamehameha baseball catcher. Beau has signed with the University of Washington and is a legit pro prospect.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Prep feature Beau Sylvester, Kamehameha baseball catcher. Beau has signed with the University of Washington and is a legit pro prospect.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha catcher Beau Sylvester posed by the dugout before practice on Monday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kamehameha catcher Beau Sylvester posed by the dugout before practice on Monday.

Catchers, by nature, observe anything and absorb everything. Humid conditions. The first droplet from the sky. A low-lying sun creating glare for his third baseman. Foul tips careening into every inch of uncovered body parts. Read more

Previous Story
Vanderbilt has just enough to complete sweep of University of Hawaii Rainbows
Next Story
Television and radio - March 8, 2022

Scroll Up