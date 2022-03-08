Hawaii Prep World | Sports Maryknoll opens at No. 1 in softball By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:30 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Nearly three years have passed since the last softball state tournament, which means, on paper, ‘Iolani is still the defending champion. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Nearly three years have passed since the last softball state tournament, which means, on paper, ‘Iolani is still the defending champion. Maryknoll, however, collected six of eight first-place votes and is No. 1 in the season-opening Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10. The Spartans won the ILH title in 2021, when the state tournament was on hold. The Campbell Sabers, who won three state crowns in a row from 2015 to ’17, garnered one first-place vote and are No. 2. ‘Iolani follows at No. 3 and has the remaining first-place vote. The softball regular seasons in the ILH and OIA have not started yet, unlike baseball, which is already underway. The Glenn Ah Sam Trojan Softball Classic began on Monday at Patsy Mink Central Oahu Regional Park with a huge field of teams from the OIA, ILH, MIL and BIIF. Games are entirely pre-scheduled with no playoff format. See the schedule below. Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 Mar. 7, 2022 Rank School (1st-place votes) Pts LW 1. Maryknoll (6) 77 NR 2. Campbell (1) 68 NR 3. ‘Iolani (1) 56 NR 4. Kamehameha 48 NR 5. Kapolei 46 NR 6. Mililani 39 NR 7. Leilehua 36 NR 8. Punahou 26 NR 9. Baldwin 15 NR 10. Moanalua 14 NR Also receiving votes: Kaiser 4, Kamehameha-Hawaii 4, Pearl City 3, Kalani 2, Waianae 2. Tuesday, Mar. 8 Glenn Ah Sam Trojan Softball Classic CORP Pool A Kailua vs. Waianae, 4:15 pm Kamehameha vs. Sacred Hearts, 5:45 pm Kamehameha vs. Kailua, 7:15 pm Pool B Waialua vs. Kalani, 4:15 pm Maryknoll vs. Kalani, 5:45 pm Maryknoll vs. Moanalua, 7:15 pm Pool C Waipahu vs. Castle, 4:15 pm Punahou vs. Castle, 5:45 pm Punahou vs. ‘Iolani, 7:15 pm Pool D Pearl City vs. Mid-Pacific, 4:15 pm Kamehameha II vs. Mid-Pacific, 5:45 pm Kamehameha II vs. Kaiser, 7:15 pm Wednesday, Mar. 9 Glenn Ah Sam Trojan Softball Classic CORP Pool A Waianae vs. Kapolei, 4:15 pm Kamehameha vs. Kapolei, 5:45 pm Kamehameha vs. Waianae, 7:15 pm Pool B Waialua vs. Campbell, 4:15 pm Waialua vs. Maryknoll, 5:45 pm Campbell vs. Maryknoll, 7:15 pm Pool C Mililani vs. Waipahu, 4:15 pm Mililani vs. Punahou, 5:45 pm Waipahu vs. Punahou, 7:15 pm Pool D Leilehua vs. Kaiser, 4:15 pm Leilehua vs. Mid-Pacific, 5:45 pm Kaiser vs. Mid-Pacific, 7:15 pm Thursday, Mar. 10 Glenn Ah Sam Trojan Softball Classic CORP Pool A Kapolei vs. Baldwin, 4:15 pm Kailua vs. Baldwin, 5:45 pm Sacred Hearts vs. Waianae, 7:15 pm Pool B Waialua vs. Moanalua, 4:15 pm Campbell vs. Lahainaluna, 5:45 pm Moanalua vs. Lahainaluna, 7:15 pm Pool C Mililani vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 4:15 pm ‘Iolani vs. Waipahu, 5:45 pm ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7:15 pm Pool D Pearl City vs. Kaiser, 4:15 pm Pearl City vs. Maui, 5:45 pm Kaiser vs. Maui, 7:15 pm Friday, Mar. 11 Glenn Ah Sam Trojan Softball Classic CORP Pool A Sacred Hearts vs. Baldwin, 4:30 pm Kamehameha vs. Baldwin, 6 pm Pool B Waialua vs. Lahainaluna, 4:30 pm Maryknoll vs. Lahainaluna, 6 pm Pool C Castle vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 4:30 pm Punahou vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 6 pm Pool D Mid-Pacific vs. Maui, 4:30 pm Kamehameha II vs. Maui, 6 pm Saturday, Mar. 12 Glenn Ah Sam Trojan Softball Classic CORP Pool A Waianae vs. Baldwin, 9 am Pool B Kalani vs. Lahainaluna, 9 am Pool C Waipahu vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 9 am Pool D Leilehua vs. Maui, 9 am Previous Story Vanderbilt has just enough to complete sweep of University of Hawaii Rainbows Next Story Television and radio - March 8, 2022