Maryknoll opens at No. 1 in softball

Nearly three years have passed since the last softball state tournament, which means, on paper, ‘Iolani is still the defending champion. Read more

Maryknoll, however, collected six of eight first-place votes and is No. 1 in the season-opening Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10. The Spartans won the ILH title in 2021, when the state tournament was on hold.

The Campbell Sabers, who won three state crowns in a row from 2015 to ’17, garnered one first-place vote and are No. 2.

‘Iolani follows at No. 3 and has the remaining first-place vote. The softball regular seasons in the ILH and OIA have not started yet, unlike baseball, which is already underway.

The Glenn Ah Sam Trojan Softball Classic began on Monday at Patsy Mink Central Oahu Regional Park with a huge field of teams from the OIA, ILH, MIL and BIIF. Games are entirely pre-scheduled with no playoff format.

See the schedule below.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Mar. 7, 2022

Rank School (1st-place votes) Pts LW

1. Maryknoll (6) 77 NR

2. Campbell (1) 68 NR

3. ‘Iolani (1) 56 NR

4. Kamehameha 48 NR

5. Kapolei 46 NR

6. Mililani 39 NR

7. Leilehua 36 NR

8. Punahou 26 NR

9. Baldwin 15 NR

10. Moanalua 14 NR

Also receiving votes: Kaiser 4, Kamehameha-Hawaii 4, Pearl City 3, Kalani 2, Waianae 2.

Tuesday, Mar. 8

Glenn Ah Sam Trojan Softball Classic

CORP

Pool A

Kailua vs. Waianae, 4:15 pm

Kamehameha vs. Sacred Hearts, 5:45 pm

Kamehameha vs. Kailua, 7:15 pm

Pool B

Waialua vs. Kalani, 4:15 pm

Maryknoll vs. Kalani, 5:45 pm

Maryknoll vs. Moanalua, 7:15 pm

Pool C

Waipahu vs. Castle, 4:15 pm

Punahou vs. Castle, 5:45 pm

Punahou vs. ‘Iolani, 7:15 pm

Pool D

Pearl City vs. Mid-Pacific, 4:15 pm

Kamehameha II vs. Mid-Pacific, 5:45 pm

Kamehameha II vs. Kaiser, 7:15 pm

Wednesday, Mar. 9

Glenn Ah Sam Trojan Softball Classic

CORP

Pool A

Waianae vs. Kapolei, 4:15 pm

Kamehameha vs. Kapolei, 5:45 pm

Kamehameha vs. Waianae, 7:15 pm

Pool B

Waialua vs. Campbell, 4:15 pm

Waialua vs. Maryknoll, 5:45 pm

Campbell vs. Maryknoll, 7:15 pm

Pool C

Mililani vs. Waipahu, 4:15 pm

Mililani vs. Punahou, 5:45 pm

Waipahu vs. Punahou, 7:15 pm

Pool D

Leilehua vs. Kaiser, 4:15 pm

Leilehua vs. Mid-Pacific, 5:45 pm

Kaiser vs. Mid-Pacific, 7:15 pm

Thursday, Mar. 10

Glenn Ah Sam Trojan Softball Classic

CORP

Pool A

Kapolei vs. Baldwin, 4:15 pm

Kailua vs. Baldwin, 5:45 pm

Sacred Hearts vs. Waianae, 7:15 pm

Pool B

Waialua vs. Moanalua, 4:15 pm

Campbell vs. Lahainaluna, 5:45 pm

Moanalua vs. Lahainaluna, 7:15 pm

Pool C

Mililani vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 4:15 pm

‘Iolani vs. Waipahu, 5:45 pm

‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7:15 pm

Pool D

Pearl City vs. Kaiser, 4:15 pm

Pearl City vs. Maui, 5:45 pm

Kaiser vs. Maui, 7:15 pm

Friday, Mar. 11

Glenn Ah Sam Trojan Softball Classic

CORP

Pool A

Sacred Hearts vs. Baldwin, 4:30 pm

Kamehameha vs. Baldwin, 6 pm

Pool B

Waialua vs. Lahainaluna, 4:30 pm

Maryknoll vs. Lahainaluna, 6 pm

Pool C

Castle vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 4:30 pm

Punahou vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 6 pm

Pool D

Mid-Pacific vs. Maui, 4:30 pm

Kamehameha II vs. Maui, 6 pm

Saturday, Mar. 12

Glenn Ah Sam Trojan Softball Classic

CORP

Pool A

Waianae vs. Baldwin, 9 am

Pool B

Kalani vs. Lahainaluna, 9 am

Pool C

Waipahu vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 9 am

Pool D