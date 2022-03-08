Scoreboard – March 8, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m.

GOLF

College women: Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, all day, at Hoakalei Country Club.

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Holy Names at Hawaii Hilo, noon.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

ILH: Punahou vs. Damien at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Maryknoll vs. Pac-Five at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2. Games start at 3:30 p.m.

OIA East: Kailua vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park Field; Moanalua at Kaiser; Castle vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at Kaimuki; Nanakuli at McKinley; Waipahu at Radford; Waianae at Waialua. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Rainbow Wahine Classic, California vs. Baylor, 3:30 p.m.; Baylor vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Holy Names at Hawaii Hilo, noon.

Baseball

ILH

Mid-Pacific 3, Pac-Five 1

WP—Kodey Shojinaga; L—Hunter Belmodis

Leading Hitters: MPI—Draven Nushida, 1-3, single, run scored; Chandler Murray, 1-2, solo home run; Nathaniel Wagner, 1-3, single, run scored; Kodey Shojinaga, sac fly, run scored. P5—T. Pangan, 2-3, 2 doubles; A. Ahu-Fisher, 2-3, single, double, run scored

Tennis

ILH

Girls’ Varsity

‘Iolani 5, Maryknoll 0

WTA Rankings

Through March 6

1. Ashleigh Barty, Australia, 7980

2. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Rep., 5073

3. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, 4853

4. Iga Swiatek, Poland, 4776

5. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 4721

6. Maria Sakkari, Greece, 4436

7. Paula Badosa, Spain, 4424

8. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 4242

9. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 3235

10. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 3065

Golf

OIA 2022 Tournament 1

Monday

At Oahu Country Club

Round 1

Boys Top 10

1. Nate Choi, Moanalua 36-36—72

2. Jet Magsanide, Campbell 36-38—74

3. Julian Samia, Waipahu 36-40—76

4. James Fujita, Moanalua 37-40—77

T5. Jensen Chung, Moanalua 41-40—81

T5. Dyl. Sakasegawa, Moanalua 36-45—81

7. Robbie Kia, Mililani 42-40—82

8. Derek Mukai, Mililani 42-41—83

9. Coby Chang, Moanalua 46-39—85

10. Chase Murray, Castle 41-45—86

Girls Top 10

T1. Ava Cepeda, Kahuku 36-35—71

T1. Kara Kaneshiro, Kalani 34-37—71

3. Kate Nakaoka, Mililani 33-40—73

4. Chloe Jang, Roosevelt 37-37—74

T5. Mia Cepeda, Kahuku 38-37—75

T5. Trin. Ledgerwood, Kaiser 38-37—75

7. Mariko Yonemura, Mililani 38-39—77

8. Ferrari Dudoit, Mililani 40-39—79

9. Kailee McKee, Kalani 41-39—80

10. Rachel Wang, Kalani 40-44—84

Volleyball

ILH

Boys’ Varsity III

Island Pacific def. Hawaiian Mission 25-23, 25-21, 25-16