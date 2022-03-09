U.S. Marshals arrest 2 men in Los Angeles connected to Hawaii Loa Ridge murder

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, assisting the Honolulu Police Department, arrested two suspects in the murder of a 73-year-old Hawaii Loa Ridge man.

U.S. Marshals and Los Angeles police arrested Scott Hannon and Juan Tejedor Baron in Los Angeles County this afternoon.

Baron was arrested at 2:18 p.m. Hawaii time in Anaheim on a Greyhound bus bound for Mexico. He was found in a crawlspace under a bench seat near the rear bathroom.

At 3:44 p.m. Hawaii time, they arrested Hannon near the intersection of West Manchester Boulevard and South Oak Street in Inglewood.

Both men were booked at the Los Angeles Police Department Metropolitan Detention Center.

Charges are pending.

HPD’s Homicide Lt. Deena Thoemmes said Tuesday police believe the decomposed body found in a tub filled with concrete is that of the owner of the home.

The homeowner, Gary L. Ruby, was said to be in an intimate affair with Baron, police said.

The task force, which includes HPD officers, the U.S. Marshal Service and other federal agents, tracked down the suspects and determined they fled Oahu to Los Angeles.

Honolulu police continued the homicide investigation, while the U.S. Marshals searched for the fugitives.